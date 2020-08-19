A: OK, we’ve arrived at the Asian Tropical Rainforest Area. Check out that strange-looking bear over there. It has cream-colored fur on its face, but the rest of its body is black.
B: It’s called a sun bear. It’s so cute!
A: Hey, look at that half-black, half-white animal over there. I think it’s a Malayan tapir. It’s one of the main characters in a sticker set on my smartphone.
Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者洪美秀
B: Look, it’s pacing around the enclosure. Now it’s urinating on a plant.
A: It’s probably marking out territory. With us humans gawping at it the whole time, it probably feels a little threatened.
B: That’s true.
A: 好，我們已經抵達亞洲熱帶雨林區了。你看看那邊那隻長得很奇怪的熊。牠臉上的毛是奶油色的，但是身體的其他部位是黑色的。
B: 那是馬來熊。好可愛哦！
A: 嘿，你看那邊那隻一半黑一半白的動物。我覺得牠應該是馬來貘。那是我的智慧型手機一組貼圖中的主要角色耶。
B: 你看，牠在欄舍裡踱步。現在又在一株植物上尿尿了。
A: 牠也許在標記地盤哦。我們人類整天都這樣盯著牠看，牠可能會覺得有點受到威脅吧。
B: 這倒是真的。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“gawping at it the whole time”
“Gawp” means to stare at somebody or something in a stupid or rude way.
Synonyms: gawk, gape, gaze, stare.
