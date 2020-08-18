A: Hey, look! That’s one of the pandas, over there sprawled across a tree stump. I think it’s fast asleep.
B: Yep, it looks out for the count, alright. I can’t make out if it’s Tuan Tuan or Yuan Yuan, though.
A: There’s the other one, on the floor over there, lying face down on the hard concrete.
Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供
B: That can’t be a comfortable way to sleep. Giant pandas really are lazy animals, aren’t they? It looks like we’re not going to see the cub today.
A: Yep, she’s probably being cared for by the zoo’s vets. Oh well, let’s move on to another enclosure.
A: 嘿，你看！那是其中一隻大貓熊，在那邊的樹幹上懶散地伸開四肢，我覺得牠應該睡得很熟。
B: 是啊，牠看起來已經睡得不省人事了。不過，我沒辦法分辨那是團團還是圓圓。
A: 還有一隻，趴在那邊的地板上，臉直接貼著堅硬的水泥。
B: 那絕對不會是舒服的睡法。大貓熊真的是很懶散的動物，不是嗎？看起來我們今天見不到貓熊寶寶啦。
A: 對啊，牠應該正在被動物園的獸醫照顧著。哦，好吧，我們去下一個欄舍看看。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
“Out for the count”
“Out for the count” is another way of saying that a human (or animal) is sound asleep or unconscious. The expression orignally comes from boxing, to describe a competitor who has been knocked to the ground by their opponent and is unable to get up within 10 seconds.
I Weirdo, Asia’s first iPhone-shot feature film, hit the screens nationwide on Friday. Starring Taiwan’s Golden Horse Award-winning actor Austin Lin and actress Nikki Hsieh, the story is about a couple with “obsessive-compulsive disorder” (OCD) trying to fit in to “normal” society. Filmed and edited by director Liao Ming-yi using his iPhone XS Max, the movie has received much attention. As Variety magazine says, “Who would have thought a romantic comedy on the pain of being different could become such ironic and timely viewing in a global pandemic?” adding that the so-called “weirdos” with a fear of getting dirty in the
How was Father’s Day? 父親節過得如何？ A: After registering at the emergency room, we had to wait three hours before we were able to see a doctor. B: Was that because they were busy dealing with COVID-9 cases? A: No, I asked a nurse and she told me they were still treating the injured from an earlier multiple-vehicle collision. B: If it were me, I would have been freaking out about catching COVID-19, cooped up inside a hospital for that long. A: Huh? There haven’t been any local cases of the virus for months. You really are a worrywart! (Edward Jones, Taipei Times) A: 我們在急診室掛號之後，竟然等了三個多小時才看到醫生。 B:
How was Father’s Day? 父親節過得如何？ A: Were there many people at the ballon festival? B: Yep, there was a crowd of at least 2,000 people. The festival was in a vast grassland area, so there was plenty of space: you could easily find a patch of grass to make your own. A: It sounds ideal for a picnic. B: That’s exactly what we did. We brought along a picnic hamper and rug and, between us, we demolished a feast: sandwiches, chicken wings, quiche, pork buns, cake, cookies and potato chips, all washed down with copious amounts of lemonade. A: Wow, I’m surprised the hot
A: Your family’s Father’s Day celebrations were much more interesting than ours. We spent half the day in hospital. B: Oh my goodness. What happened? A: My dad is really clumsy at the best of times, but this time he really took the cake: he fell down the stairs in our house and hit his head. After he came to, he felt dizzy and confused. B: So you took him to the hospital for a check up? A: Yep. Thankfully he’s fine. It was just a minor concussion. B: Thank goodness for that. Still, it was