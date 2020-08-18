SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

“It looks out for the count, alright.” 「 牠看起來已經睡得不省人事了。」

A: Hey, look! That’s one of the pandas, over there sprawled across a tree stump. I think it’s fast asleep.

B: Yep, it looks out for the count, alright. I can’t make out if it’s Tuan Tuan or Yuan Yuan, though.

A: There’s the other one, on the floor over there, lying face down on the hard concrete.

Giant panda Yuan Yuan, back, lies on the ground at Taipei Zoo in an undated photograph. 大貓熊「圓圓」（後）在地上趴著，攝於台北市立動物園，照片日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供

B: That can’t be a comfortable way to sleep. Giant pandas really are lazy animals, aren’t they? It looks like we’re not going to see the cub today.

A: Yep, she’s probably being cared for by the zoo’s vets. Oh well, let’s move on to another enclosure.

A: 嘿，你看！那是其中一隻大貓熊，在那邊的樹幹上懶散地伸開四肢，我覺得牠應該睡得很熟。

B: 是啊，牠看起來已經睡得不省人事了。不過，我沒辦法分辨那是團團還是圓圓。

A: 還有一隻，趴在那邊的地板上，臉直接貼著堅硬的水泥。

B: 那絕對不會是舒服的睡法。大貓熊真的是很懶散的動物，不是嗎？看起來我們今天見不到貓熊寶寶啦。

A: 對啊，牠應該正在被動物園的獸醫照顧著。哦，好吧，我們去下一個欄舍看看。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: