SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

A day out at the zoo 去動物園玩

A: Have you been to Taipei Zoo recently?

B: Gosh, the last time I went to Taipei Zoo, I was probably 10 years old.

A: The zoo’s giant pandas, Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan, recently gave birth to a female cub. She looks so adorable in photos, and I’m dying to catch a glimpse of her in the flesh. Want to join?

Giant panda Yuan Yuan looks after her newborn cub at Taipei Zoo in an undated photograph. 大貓熊「圓圓」於台北市立動物園照顧新生寶寶，照片日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供

B: Sure, why not? Afterward we can ride on the Maokong Gondola and watch the sunset from a hilltop teahouse.

A: Excellent idea! How are you fixed for next Saturday?

B: I haven’t got any plans on that day. Let’s do it.

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

A: 你最近有去過台北市立動物園嗎？

B: 天啊，我上一次去台北市立動物園的時候，大概才十歲吧。

A: 動物園的大貓熊，團團跟圓圓，前陣子生了一隻母的小貓熊。牠在照片裡看起來好惹人憐愛。我超想去見牠本人一面。你要一起去嗎？

B: 好啊，有何不可？之後我們可以搭貓空纜車，然後在山丘頂上的茶館看夕陽。

A: 這主意太棒了！你下週六有排行程了嗎？

B: 我那天還沒有任何計畫，就選那天吧。

（台北時報章厚明譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: