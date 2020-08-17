A: Have you been to Taipei Zoo recently?
B: Gosh, the last time I went to Taipei Zoo, I was probably 10 years old.
A: The zoo’s giant pandas, Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan, recently gave birth to a female cub. She looks so adorable in photos, and I’m dying to catch a glimpse of her in the flesh. Want to join?
Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供
B: Sure, why not? Afterward we can ride on the Maokong Gondola and watch the sunset from a hilltop teahouse.
A: Excellent idea! How are you fixed for next Saturday?
B: I haven’t got any plans on that day. Let’s do it.
(Edward Jones, Taipei Times)
A: 你最近有去過台北市立動物園嗎？
B: 天啊，我上一次去台北市立動物園的時候，大概才十歲吧。
A: 動物園的大貓熊，團團跟圓圓，前陣子生了一隻母的小貓熊。牠在照片裡看起來好惹人憐愛。我超想去見牠本人一面。你要一起去嗎？
B: 好啊，有何不可？之後我們可以搭貓空纜車，然後在山丘頂上的茶館看夕陽。
A: 這主意太棒了！你下週六有排行程了嗎？
B: 我那天還沒有任何計畫，就選那天吧。
（台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“I’m dying to catch a glimpse of her in the flesh.”
“In the flesh” means seeing something or someone in real life, as opposed to seeing it on television or in a photograph.
