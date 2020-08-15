Photo Page: On the way to Ruili 從照片看世界: 往瑞里的路上

We came across three scenes on the road to Ruili.

The first was a small bungalow by the side of the road. Behind was a magnificent view over the valley below. Outside was a set of metal patio furniture and a garden swing seat. The metal furniture was rusted; the swing seat had weeds curling up through the arm rests and around the legs. It looked as if they had not been used for a long time.

The scene gave us a feeling of loneliness and dashed hopes. Perhaps the owner of the house had imagined sunny days relaxing in the garden, looking at the beautiful scenery; maybe the heavy traffic passing on the busy road just a few meters away had put an end to that ambition.

A tree stands behind a shrine in Ruili Village last month. 上個月在嘉義縣的瑞里村，一棵孤樹矗立在小廟後方。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報記者古德謙攝

The second was a tiny, boxy Earth God shrine by the roadside. The bright red paint on the brick sides and the roof contrasted well with the deep green of the tea terrace on the hill behind. The scene gave a sense of hope.

The third was a solitary tree looming over the roof of a small shrine. It was towering over tea plants, dwarfing the betel nut trees and mountains in the background.

It imparted a sense of pride and independence.

A set of unused patio furniture and a garden swing seat on the way to Ruili Village in Chiayi County. 在前往嘉義縣瑞里村的路上，有一組無人使用的庭院家具和鞦韆椅。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報記者古德謙攝

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

我們在前往瑞里的路上偶遇三幅景象。

第一幅景象是路旁的一棟小平房。平房後方是一片俯瞰底下溪谷的壯麗景色。外面擺著一套金屬製的露臺家具，庭院裡還有一座鞦韆椅。金屬家具上滿布鏽斑，藤蔓蜷曲穿過鞦韆椅的扶手，蔓延在鞦韆的椅腳。看起來很久沒有人使用過了。

A small Earth God shrine by the roadside near Ruili Village in Chiayi County. 接近嘉義縣瑞里村的路旁，有一座小小的土地公廟。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報記者古德謙攝

這般景象帶給我們寂寥的心緒，以及破碎的希望。平房的主人可能曾經想像過，風和日麗的日子裡可以在庭院中休憩，望向秀麗的風景；又或許幾公尺外繁忙道路上的大量車流，讓這項願望化為烏有。

第二幅景色是路邊一座小小的土地公廟，像一個小盒子。兩側磚牆及廟簷上明亮的紅漆，和後方丘陵上茶園梯田的深綠色形成強烈的對比。這幅景象帶給我們希望。

第三幅景象是一棵孤樹，樹冠從一座小廟的屋頂上向外伸展。高聳的孤樹俯視著底下的茶樹，連旁邊的檳榔樹和背景裡的山，在相形之下都顯得矮小。

這顆樹傳達出一股傲氣，一種獨立於天地間的感覺。

(台北時報章厚明譯)