A: After registering at the emergency room, we had to wait three hours before we were able to see a doctor.
B: Was that because they were busy dealing with COVID-9 cases?
A: No, I asked a nurse and she told me they were still treating the injured from an earlier multiple-vehicle collision.
Photo: Wang Chun-chi, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者王峻祺
B: If it were me, I would have been freaking out about catching COVID-19, cooped up inside a hospital for that long.
A: Huh? There haven’t been any local cases of the virus for months. You really are a worrywart!
(Edward Jones, Taipei Times)
A: 我們在急診室掛號之後，竟然等了三個多小時才看到醫生。
B: 是因為醫護人員都忙著在處理武漢肺炎的病患嗎？
A: 不是。我問了一位護理師，她說醫護人員還在治療稍早連環追撞意外的傷者。
B: 如果是我的話，被迫待在醫院裡那麼久，我會因為擔心得到武漢肺炎緊張到發瘋。
A: 蛤？已經好幾個月沒有本土病例了，你真的有點擔心過頭囉！
(台北時報章厚明譯)
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Worrywart
A worrywart is someone who tends to overly worry themselves about problems or troubles that are often actually trivial or unimportant.
Stonehenge, a Neolithic wonder in southern England, has vexed historians and archaeologists for centuries with its many mysteries: How was it built? What purpose did it serve? Where did its towering sandstone boulders come from? That last question may finally have an answer after a study published on July 29 found that most of the giant stones — known as sarsens — seem to share a common origin 25km away in West Woods, an area that teemed with prehistoric activity. The finding boosts the theory that the megaliths were brought to Stonehenge about the same time: around 2,500 BC, the monument’s second
A bowl of grass jelly, and the childhood memories associated with it, is perfect for taking the edge off of the sweltering summer heat. Grass jelly is made by boiling dried mesona plants and adding a gelling agent such as agar to the mesona tea. This summer, the traditional treat has been given an artistic, dreamy new look with the National Palace Museum’s (NPM) “Ink-painting Jelly,” a collaboration with the Taiwanese company BlackBall Grass Jelly. When cream is poured over the jelly, a mountain design imprinted on the top of the black jelly emerges, forming a mountain scene with
I Weirdo, Asia’s first iPhone-shot feature film, hit the screens nationwide on Friday. Starring Taiwan’s Golden Horse Award-winning actor Austin Lin and actress Nikki Hsieh, the story is about a couple with “obsessive-compulsive disorder” (OCD) trying to fit in to “normal” society. Filmed and edited by director Liao Ming-yi using his iPhone XS Max, the movie has received much attention. As Variety magazine says, “Who would have thought a romantic comedy on the pain of being different could become such ironic and timely viewing in a global pandemic?” adding that the so-called “weirdos” with a fear of getting dirty in the