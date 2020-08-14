SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

How was Father’s Day? 父親節過得如何？

A: After registering at the emergency room, we had to wait three hours before we were able to see a doctor.

B: Was that because they were busy dealing with COVID-9 cases?

A: No, I asked a nurse and she told me they were still treating the injured from an earlier multiple-vehicle collision.

An emergency room in Hualien County is pictured on Jan 21. 位於花蓮縣的急診室，攝於一月二十一日。 Photo: Wang Chun-chi, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者王峻祺

B: If it were me, I would have been freaking out about catching COVID-19, cooped up inside a hospital for that long.

A: Huh? There haven’t been any local cases of the virus for months. You really are a worrywart!

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

A: 我們在急診室掛號之後，竟然等了三個多小時才看到醫生。

B: 是因為醫護人員都忙著在處理武漢肺炎的病患嗎？

A: 不是。我問了一位護理師，她說醫護人員還在治療稍早連環追撞意外的傷者。

B: 如果是我的話，被迫待在醫院裡那麼久，我會因為擔心得到武漢肺炎緊張到發瘋。

A: 蛤？已經好幾個月沒有本土病例了，你真的有點擔心過頭囉！

(台北時報章厚明譯)

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: