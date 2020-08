SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

How was Father’s Day? 父親節過得如何?

A: Your family’s Father’s Day celebrations were much more interesting than ours. We spent half the day in hospital.

B: Oh my goodness. What happened?

A: My dad is really clumsy at the best of times, but this time he really took the cake: he fell down the stairs in our house and hit his head. After he came to, he felt dizzy and confused.

An ambulance is pictured in Yunlin County on Aug. 5.一輛救護車在雲林縣,攝於八月五日。 Photo: Wang Chun-chi, Liberty Times照片:自由時報記者王峻祺

B: So you took him to the hospital for a check up?

A: Yep. Thankfully he’s fine. It was just a minor concussion.

B: Thank goodness for that. Still, it was wise of you to get him checked out.

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

A: 你家的父親節慶祝活動真的比我家的有趣太多了,我們那天一半的時間都在醫院度過。

B: 我的天哪。發生了什麼事?

A: 我爸爸在最佳狀態時就已經很笨手笨腳了,但這次他真的是慘到不行︰他從我家的樓梯上滾下來,還撞到頭。醒來以後,覺得有一點頭昏跟迷糊。

B: 所以你們帶他去醫院檢查嗎?

A: 對啊,還好他沒什麼大礙,只是輕微腦震盪。

B: 真是謝天謝地。不過,你們帶他去檢查是聰明的決定。

(台北時報章厚明譯)

