A: Did your dad enjoy the balloon festival?
B: He loved it, although I was initially a little worried, because he doesn’t have a head for heights.
A: Wow, he’s so brave to have gone for a ride in a hot air balloon. I have a fear of heights, too.
Photo: Huang Ming-tang, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者黃明堂
B: He’s actually only on the lower end of the spectrum: he doesn’t suffer from acrophobia or vertigo: he just feels a little anxious. Also, it was a tethered balloon, so that provided an extra feeling of security.
A: Even so, I don’t think I could stomach a balloon ride myself: just standing on the observation deck of Taipei 101 gives me the heebie-jeebies.
A: 那你爸爸喜歡熱氣球嘉年華嗎？
B: 他超愛，雖然我本來有一點擔心，因為他好像有點怕高。
A: 哇，那他還去搭熱氣球真的很勇敢，我也很怕高。
B: 我爸爸其實沒有那麼嚴重啦；他沒有懼高症或是暈眩，只是會感覺有一點緊張。而且啊，那天搭的是繫留熱氣球，所以多了一點安全感。
A: 就算是這樣，我還是不覺得我承受得了熱氣球：光是站在台北一○一的觀景台上就讓我感到神經緊張。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Heebie-jeebies
Heebie-jeebies is used to describe a state of nervous fear or anxiety. “Standing inside this haunted house gives me the heebie-jeebies.”
