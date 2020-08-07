A: Thirty seconds to go until the results come in. Have you got your lottery tickets at the ready?
B: Yep. I’m starting to feel a bit nervous.
A: Me too. I have butterflies in my stomach. Here we go.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Liberty Times / 照片：自由時報記者廖振輝
B: Eight … 19 … 37. Yes! I’m on a roll!
A: I haven’t had a single one of my numbers come up yet.
B: I just need a 6 or a 15 and I’m in the money! Come on, come to papa! Argh, no: I’m all out of luck.
A: Oh well: nothing ventured, nothing gained. I’ll put the kettle on. Let’s drown our sorrows with a cup of tea.
A: 再三十秒就要開獎了。準備好你的彩券了嗎？
B: 準備好啦，我開始覺得有點緊張了。
A: 我也是，覺得非常緊張，開始囉。
B: 八號……十九號……三十七號，太棒了！真是好運連連。
A: 我的號碼一個都還沒開出來。
B: 只要再開出一個六號或十五號，我就有獎金了！快點快點，快來我這裡吧。喔不︰我的好運都用光了。
A: 好吧︰不入虎穴，焉得虎子。我去燒一壺水，讓我們來借茶澆愁吧。
(Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩譯)
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Russian scientists are poring over the stunningly well-preserved bones of an adult woolly mammoth that roamed the Earth at least 10,000 years ago, after local inhabitants discovered its remains in the shallows of a north Siberian lake. Part of its skull, several ribs and foreleg bones, some with soft tissue still attached to them, were retrieved from Russia’s remote Yamal peninsula above the Arctic Circle on July 23. Scientists are still searching the site for other bones. Similar finds in Russia’s vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the
In the eastern Afghan city of Herat, 18-year-old high school student Somaya Faruqi adjusts a suction cap as she puts the finishing touches before unveiling a low-cost, lightweight ventilator created by her and six other young women. The all-female Afghan Robotics Team, which has won international awards for its robots, started work in March on an open-source, low-cost ventilator as the coronavirus pandemic hit the war-torn nation. It took the team almost four months to finalize the ventilator, which is partly based on a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) design, and they received guidance from experts at Harvard University. The device is easy
A: We got to the store just in the nick of time. Look at the size of the line. B: How many lottery tickets should we buy? A: Four. Four tickets: four times the luck. B: Um. . . I’m not sure the math checks out, but it’s true the more tickets we buy, the higher the chance we have of winning. A: Come on, come on. What’s the hold up? B: Looks like the person at the front of the line can’t decide on his numbers. Couldn’t he have made up his mind while waiting in line? A:
The long wait is finally over, as the Taipei Area reopens for large concerts. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, dozens of shows at the venue were forced to be canceled this year. After the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) relaxed its restrictions across public venues on June 7, applications to hold events at the multipurpose stadium are once again being accepted. Singer Eric Chou will become the first to perform at the Taipei Arena as it reopens, bringing back his Deluxe concert tour with two shows on Saturday and Sunday. On Aug. 15, online retailer PChome Online will stage a