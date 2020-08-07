SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

A: Thirty seconds to go until the results come in. Have you got your lottery tickets at the ready?

B: Yep. I’m starting to feel a bit nervous.

A: Me too. I have butterflies in my stomach. Here we go.

Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Liberty Times / 照片：自由時報記者廖振輝

B: Eight … 19 … 37. Yes! I’m on a roll!

A: I haven’t had a single one of my numbers come up yet.

B: I just need a 6 or a 15 and I’m in the money! Come on, come to papa! Argh, no: I’m all out of luck.

A: Oh well: nothing ventured, nothing gained. I’ll put the kettle on. Let’s drown our sorrows with a cup of tea.

A: 再三十秒就要開獎了。準備好你的彩券了嗎？

B: 準備好啦，我開始覺得有點緊張了。

A: 我也是，覺得非常緊張，開始囉。

B: 八號……十九號……三十七號，太棒了！真是好運連連。

A: 我的號碼一個都還沒開出來。

B: 只要再開出一個六號或十五號，我就有獎金了！快點快點，快來我這裡吧。喔不︰我的好運都用光了。

A: 好吧︰不入虎穴，焉得虎子。我去燒一壺水，讓我們來借茶澆愁吧。

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩譯)

