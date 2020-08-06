A: OK then, tell me what you would do if you hit the jackpot.
B: First things first, I would buy a beautiful mansion with a large landscaped garden, including a hedge maze, and a large lake with a family of white swans.
A: Wow, you’ve really thought it through in detail. What next?
B: Next, I will found a television company called Happy News TV. It will cover only positive and uplifting news stories. There’s too much negative news in the world today, so I want to spend my money spreading happiness.
A: I like the idea, but I think there’s actually no such thing as positive or negative news, just truth and untruth.
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times）
A: 不然，告訴我如果你中了頭獎會怎麼做呢？
B: 首先，我要買一間美麗的豪宅，要有一個大型景觀花園，包括一座用樹籬笆做的迷宮，和一個大湖，裡面還有一群白色的天鵝。
A: 哇，你想得好仔細。接下來呢？
B: 接下來，我要創立一家叫快樂新聞的電視台，專門報導正面的、振奮人心的新聞。現在的世界裡，已經有太多負面新聞了，所以我想把錢花在散播歡樂上。
A: 我喜歡這個主意，不過我覺得事實上沒有所謂的正面或負面的新聞，只有真相與非真相。
（台北時報張聖恩譯）
