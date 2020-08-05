A: Thank goodness we managed to buy our lottery tickets.
B: Yeah, we were the last customers before sales closed. How long until the results are announced?
A: Thirty minutes. We can watch the draw live on television.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Liberty Times / 照片：自由時報廖振輝
B: Great. Have you thought about what you would spend the money on if you win?
A: I’ll quit my job, pay off my mortgage and go on a world tour. I’ll keep the rest of the money in the bank and live off the interest until I pop my clogs.
B: Seriously? That’s so boring, no imagination at all.
(Edward Jones, Taipei Times)
A: 感謝老天，我們成功買到彩券了。
B: 對啊，我們是販售截止前最後的顧客。還有多久結果才會揭曉？
A: 三十分鐘，我們可以觀看電視開獎直播。
B: 太好了。你有想過如果中獎了，要怎麼花這筆錢嗎？
A: 我會辭掉工作，付清貸款，然後環遊世界。剩下的錢就存在銀行，靠著利息過日子直到死為止。
B: 真的嗎？那好無聊喔，完全沒有想像力。
（台北時報張聖恩譯）
A: We got to the store just in the nick of time. Look at the size of the line. B: How many lottery tickets should we buy? A: Four. Four tickets: four times the luck. B: Um. . . I’m not sure the math checks out, but it’s true the more tickets we buy, the higher the chance we have of winning. A: Come on, come on. What’s the hold up? B: Looks like the person at the front of the line can’t decide on his numbers. Couldn’t he have made up his mind while waiting in line? A: