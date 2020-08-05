SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Thank goodness we managed to buy our lottery tickets.

B: Yeah, we were the last customers before sales closed. How long until the results are announced?

A: Thirty minutes. We can watch the draw live on television.

Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Liberty Times / 照片：自由時報廖振輝

B: Great. Have you thought about what you would spend the money on if you win?

A: I’ll quit my job, pay off my mortgage and go on a world tour. I’ll keep the rest of the money in the bank and live off the interest until I pop my clogs.

B: Seriously? That’s so boring, no imagination at all.

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

A: 感謝老天，我們成功買到彩券了。

B: 對啊，我們是販售截止前最後的顧客。還有多久結果才會揭曉？

A: 三十分鐘，我們可以觀看電視開獎直播。

B: 太好了。你有想過如果中獎了，要怎麼花這筆錢嗎？

A: 我會辭掉工作，付清貸款，然後環遊世界。剩下的錢就存在銀行，靠著利息過日子直到死為止。

B: 真的嗎？那好無聊喔，完全沒有想像力。

（台北時報張聖恩譯）

