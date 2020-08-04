SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: We got to the store just in the nick of time. Look at the size of the line.

B: How many lottery tickets should we buy?

A: Four. Four tickets: four times the luck.

Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者廖振輝

B: Um. . . I’m not sure the math checks out, but it’s true the more tickets we buy, the higher the chance we have of winning.

A: Come on, come on. What’s the hold up?

B: Looks like the person at the front of the line can’t decide on his numbers. Couldn’t he have made up his mind while waiting in line?

A: There’re only 10 minutes left until ticket sales close. This is going to be really tight!

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

A: 我們及時趕到彩券行了，你看排隊的人潮有多長。

B: 我們要買幾張彩券？

A: 四張。要買四張︰事事如意。

B: 嗯……我不確定這種說法有沒有道理。不過我們買的越多，中獎機會就越高吧。

A: 快點快點。隊伍怎麼一直不動？

B: 看來隊伍前面的人似乎無法決定該挑哪些號碼。他就不能在排隊時先決定好嗎？

A: 距離彩券截止販售只剩下十分鐘了，時間真的很緊。

（台北時報張聖恩譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: