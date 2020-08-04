A: We got to the store just in the nick of time. Look at the size of the line.
B: How many lottery tickets should we buy?
A: Four. Four tickets: four times the luck.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者廖振輝
B: Um. . . I’m not sure the math checks out, but it’s true the more tickets we buy, the higher the chance we have of winning.
A: Come on, come on. What’s the hold up?
B: Looks like the person at the front of the line can’t decide on his numbers. Couldn’t he have made up his mind while waiting in line?
A: There’re only 10 minutes left until ticket sales close. This is going to be really tight!
(Edward Jones, Taipei Times)
A: 我們及時趕到彩券行了，你看排隊的人潮有多長。
B: 我們要買幾張彩券？
A: 四張。要買四張︰事事如意。
B: 嗯……我不確定這種說法有沒有道理。不過我們買的越多，中獎機會就越高吧。
A: 快點快點。隊伍怎麼一直不動？
B: 看來隊伍前面的人似乎無法決定該挑哪些號碼。他就不能在排隊時先決定好嗎？
A: 距離彩券截止販售只剩下十分鐘了，時間真的很緊。
（台北時報張聖恩譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
In Jiaokeng Borough in Tainan’s Sinhua District, an abandoned shell of a building, its walls overgrown with dense climbing vines, has become a popular photo op for users of Instagram and Facebook. Nicknamed “The Hulk’s House,” the 43-year-old building is perilous due to a lack of hand rails and other safety features. Despite this, tourists continue to ignore repeated warnings and to enter the building without permission. Officials from Sinhua District Office scrambled to contact the landowner, surnamed Lin, who has now strung up a red banner emblazoned with a warning, appealing to members of the public not to trespass
The Latin word plaga means a snare or a hunting net, and is thought to derive from the Proto Indo-European root *plak, meaning “to weave.” From this came the Latin noun plagium, meaning the act of “kidnapping” and “the netting of game.” The perpetrator of the act was called a plagiarius, that is, a kidnapper (a person who steals a human regarded at the time as “belonging” to another, for example a child or somebody else’s slave). By extension, plagiarius also came to mean a seducer or, after the Roman poet Martial complained of another poet “kidnapping his verses” in
Russian scientists are poring over the stunningly well-preserved bones of an adult woolly mammoth that roamed the Earth at least 10,000 years ago, after local inhabitants discovered its remains in the shallows of a north Siberian lake. Part of its skull, several ribs and foreleg bones, some with soft tissue still attached to them, were retrieved from Russia’s remote Yamal peninsula above the Arctic Circle on July 23. Scientists are still searching the site for other bones. Similar finds in Russia’s vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the
The beloved boy Viking character is back! Animated film Vic the Viking — The Magic Sword is hitting the screens in Taiwan today. This time around, Vic’s father, village chief Halvar, steals a magic sword from pirates that turns Vic’s mother into gold, and the clever hero ventures to a dangerous land to find the cure. Based on children’s book Vicke Viking, the Viking boy first gained global fame when animated TV series Vicky the Viking was released in the 1970s. The show relates the adventures of a boy who uses his wits to help the people in his village. It