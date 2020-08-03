SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Wow, the current Power Lottery jackpot is a record breaking NT$3.12 billion due to 47 consecutive rollovers without a winner.

B: Are you serious? NT$3.12 billion! You could buy a small island with that. When does the draw take place?

A: Let me check. . . It’s this evening!

Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者廖振輝

B: We’ve still got one hour before ticket sales close. This opportunity’s just too good to miss. Quick, put your shoes on and grab your wallet. There’s a lottery store not far from here.

A: Go go go!

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

A: 哇，這期的威力彩，頭獎三十一點二億打破紀錄。已經連續累積四十七期都沒人中獎。

B: 真的嗎？三十一點二億！那些錢都可以買下一座小島了。什麼時候開獎？

A: 讓我來查一下……就是今晚。

B: 在彩券截止販售前我們還有一小時，這麼好的機會千萬不可錯過。快點，穿上鞋子、帶上皮夾， 離這裡不遠就有一家彩券行。

A: 快出發吧！

（台北時報張聖恩譯）

