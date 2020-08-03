A: Wow, the current Power Lottery jackpot is a record breaking NT$3.12 billion due to 47 consecutive rollovers without a winner.
B: Are you serious? NT$3.12 billion! You could buy a small island with that. When does the draw take place?
A: Let me check. . . It’s this evening!
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者廖振輝
B: We’ve still got one hour before ticket sales close. This opportunity’s just too good to miss. Quick, put your shoes on and grab your wallet. There’s a lottery store not far from here.
A: Go go go!
(Edward Jones, Taipei Times)
A: 哇，這期的威力彩，頭獎三十一點二億打破紀錄。已經連續累積四十七期都沒人中獎。
B: 真的嗎？三十一點二億！那些錢都可以買下一座小島了。什麼時候開獎？
A: 讓我來查一下……就是今晚。
B: 在彩券截止販售前我們還有一小時，這麼好的機會千萬不可錯過。快點，穿上鞋子、帶上皮夾， 離這裡不遠就有一家彩券行。
A: 快出發吧！
（台北時報張聖恩譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
In Jiaokeng Borough in Tainan’s Sinhua District, an abandoned shell of a building, its walls overgrown with dense climbing vines, has become a popular photo op for users of Instagram and Facebook. Nicknamed “The Hulk’s House,” the 43-year-old building is perilous due to a lack of hand rails and other safety features. Despite this, tourists continue to ignore repeated warnings and to enter the building without permission. Officials from Sinhua District Office scrambled to contact the landowner, surnamed Lin, who has now strung up a red banner emblazoned with a warning, appealing to members of the public not to trespass
Cough medicine, snacks, baking ingredients: Kelly Passek has shopping delivered weekly to her yard in Christiansburg, Virginia — by a drone. The flying vehicle comes with little fuss, hovering briefly over her yard and letting down its package. “It’s very fast — even the noise you hear is no more than 30 seconds,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The service is a pilot project by Google parent Alphabet Inc’s drone delivery business Wing, which is operating similar projects in Finland and Australia. In Christiansburg, residents who sign up can get drone delivery from a locally owned business, a national pharmacy and FedEx. RISING
The Latin word plaga means a snare or a hunting net, and is thought to derive from the Proto Indo-European root *plak, meaning “to weave.” From this came the Latin noun plagium, meaning the act of “kidnapping” and “the netting of game.” The perpetrator of the act was called a plagiarius, that is, a kidnapper (a person who steals a human regarded at the time as “belonging” to another, for example a child or somebody else’s slave). By extension, plagiarius also came to mean a seducer or, after the Roman poet Martial complained of another poet “kidnapping his verses” in
The beloved boy Viking character is back! Animated film Vic the Viking — The Magic Sword is hitting the screens in Taiwan today. This time around, Vic’s father, village chief Halvar, steals a magic sword from pirates that turns Vic’s mother into gold, and the clever hero ventures to a dangerous land to find the cure. Based on children’s book Vicke Viking, the Viking boy first gained global fame when animated TV series Vicky the Viking was released in the 1970s. The show relates the adventures of a boy who uses his wits to help the people in his village. It