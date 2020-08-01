A: Any other ideas for where to visit in Tainan?
B: After we visit the rice mill, how about we go to a famous Japanese-style tea house that makes authentic matcha tea.
A: You know me too well: I love matcha tea and the vibrant green color of the tea should make for some great photos.
B: You’re turning into a photo obsessive.
A : 你還有想去台南的什麼地方嗎？
B : 我們參觀完碾米場後，去一家很有名的日式茶屋如何？那裡有正統的抹茶。
A : 你真是太了解我了。我喜歡抹茶，而且茶湯充滿豐富綠意的顏色一定可以拍出很多好照片。
B : 你快要變成攝影魔人了。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
In Jiaokeng Borough in Tainan’s Sinhua District, an abandoned shell of a building, its walls overgrown with dense climbing vines, has become a popular photo op for users of Instagram and Facebook. Nicknamed “The Hulk’s House,” the 43-year-old building is perilous due to a lack of hand rails and other safety features. Despite this, tourists continue to ignore repeated warnings and to enter the building without permission. Officials from Sinhua District Office scrambled to contact the landowner, surnamed Lin, who has now strung up a red banner emblazoned with a warning, appealing to members of the public not to trespass
Cough medicine, snacks, baking ingredients: Kelly Passek has shopping delivered weekly to her yard in Christiansburg, Virginia — by a drone. The flying vehicle comes with little fuss, hovering briefly over her yard and letting down its package. “It’s very fast — even the noise you hear is no more than 30 seconds,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The service is a pilot project by Google parent Alphabet Inc’s drone delivery business Wing, which is operating similar projects in Finland and Australia. In Christiansburg, residents who sign up can get drone delivery from a locally owned business, a national pharmacy and FedEx. RISING
Scientists have predicted for the first time when, where and how polar bears are likely to disappear, warning that if greenhouse gas emissions stay on their current trajectory all but a few polar bear populations in the Arctic will probably be gone by 2100. By as early as 2040, it is very likely that many polar bears will begin to experience reproductive failure, leading to local extinctions, according to a study published in Nature Climate Change. The study examines how the bears will be affected under two different greenhouse gas emissions scenarios. The researchers found that under a business-as-usual emissions scenario,
When he was still only 11 years old, watercolor artist Lin Ying-che, born in Chiayi County’s Puzih City, was taught by Wu Mei-lin, an established artist at the time. Lin would later have to put his dreams of being a painter on hold as he had to turn his attention to looking after his family. Even his wife had no idea that he was able to paint, and it wasn’t until after he retired at the age of 75 that Lin picked up the brush again, after a gap of over 60 years. Over the following decade, he has been