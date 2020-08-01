EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Any other ideas for where to visit in Tainan?

B: After we visit the rice mill, how about we go to a famous Japanese-style tea house that makes authentic matcha tea.

A: You know me too well: I love matcha tea and the vibrant green color of the tea should make for some great photos.

B: You’re turning into a photo obsessive.

A : 你還有想去台南的什麼地方嗎？

B : 我們參觀完碾米場後，去一家很有名的日式茶屋如何？那裡有正統的抹茶。

A : 你真是太了解我了。我喜歡抹茶，而且茶湯充滿豐富綠意的顏色一定可以拍出很多好照片。

B : 你快要變成攝影魔人了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: