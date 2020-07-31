EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I still think it sounds a bit boring. Anyway, I’m not that into rice, I’m more of a noodles person.

B: You’re missing the point: Yichang Rice Mill is 90 years old. The building itself is beautiful and the vintage machinery is made from Taiwanese cypress. It’s a must-see cultural gem.

A: Alright, alright. You persuaded me. I’m putting it on the list.

A: 我還是覺得那裡聽起來有一點無聊。反正，我對米飯沒什麼興趣，我個人比較喜歡麵食。

B: 你還是沒搞懂：義昌碾米廠已經九十歲了。建築物本身很美麗，裡面的碾米機還是用台灣檜木製成的。是絕對不能錯過的文化珍寶。

A: 好啦好啦，你說服我了。我把它加進旅遊清單裡。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: