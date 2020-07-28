EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I just finished reading an article about a cool abandoned building in Tainan.

B: Oh? What’s so special about it?

A: It’s basically just a concrete shell because the building was never finished. Over the years, climbing ivy has grown up all over the building and carpeted the outside in dense foliage.

B: Hang on, is that the placed called “The Hulk’s House”?

A: 我剛剛讀完一篇報導，說台南有一座很酷的廢棄建築。

B: 哦？有什麼特別的嗎？

A: 其實那只是一個水泥粗胚，因為整棟建築從未完成。幾年下來，藤蔓植物爬滿了建築，濃密的綠葉垂掛在外牆。

B: 等等，你是說那個「綠巨人浩克的家」嗎？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: