EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : I’m really confused: To turn off my computer, should I click on “sleep,” “hibernate” or “shutdown?”

B : If you click on “sleep,” it’s still turned on but it uses just a tiny amount of power and will turn on again almost instantly. “Shutdown” completely turns it off, and “hibernation” … I have no idea! Nobody uses it.

A : Gosh, that’s confusing. I think I’ll just put it to “sleep.”

A : 我真的好困惑：如果要關機，我應該選擇「睡眠」、「休眠」，還是「關機」呢？

B : 如果你按「睡眠」，電腦還是開的，但是它耗電量極低，幾乎馬上就可以重新啟動。「關機」就會把電腦完全關掉。「休眠」的話......我不知道耶！沒有人在用這個功能。

A : 哎呀，這好難懂。我想我會選擇「睡眠」讓它睡一覺。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: