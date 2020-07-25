A : Is e-mail dangerous?
B : Yes, absolutely. Most viruses come through e-mail. You should be really cautious about clicking on any links in e-mails and when downloading attachments. If anything looks suspicious, don’t open it.
A : How do I delete an e-mail that I don’t want?
B : Let me show you: Just drag and drop it into the trash folder.
A : 電子郵件危險嗎？
B : 是啊，這是一定的。大部份病毒都是藉由電子郵件傳播。你一定要非常謹慎，不要隨便點郵件裡的連結，下載附件時也是。如果檔案看起來很可疑，千萬不要打開。
A : 那我要怎麼刪除不要的郵件？
B : 讓我示範給你看：按著那封信，拖到垃圾郵件夾丟掉。
With the arrival of summer comes heat and humidity, and snakes start to emerge. You should, of course, be careful when outdoors, but sometimes you even have to keep an eye out for uninvited guests appearing in your own home. On Wednesday last week, a man shared a story online of how he had woken one morning to discover a poisonous snake, a cobra, in his house. He had jumped up, woken his family sleeping in the house and called the fire department to come and catch the snake and bring the drama to a close. The incident left him
As the summer vacation of elementary and high school students began last week, Taiwan’s leading convenience store chain 7-Eleven announced the opening of the world’s first Hello Kitty-themed store in downtown Taipei. Located in the city’s Ximending area, a popular spot among young people and foreign tourists, the pink store offers a variety of items from the cat’s creator Sanrio. Due to high competition among the convenience store chains, 7-Eleven started to open themed stores last year in order to boost business. The 70 ping (231m2) Hello Kitty-themed store is the chain’s 10th and largest themed store. After the original stores
A Turkish court on July 10 annulled a 1934 government decree that had turned Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a museum, opening the way for the sixth-century building to be converted back into a mosque. President Tayyip Erdogan, whose ruling AK Party sprung from political Islam, has said the cavernous domed building should revert to being a place of Muslim worship. Hagia Sophia is nearly 1,500 years old and served as one of the most exalted seats of Christian and then Muslim worship in the world, meaning that any change to its status will have a profound impact on followers of both faiths.
Last week, vintage machinery at Yichang Rice Mill purred back to life following the completion of a restoration project to return the historic mill in Tainan’s Houbi District to its former glory. Located in the district’s Jingliao Village, the mill’s machinery, constructed from Taiwanese cypress, reaches two stories high and dates back 90 years. Tainan City Government Cultural Affairs Bureau reached an agreement with trustees from the Liang family to open the mill to the public free of charge every Saturday and Sunday. Visitors to the mill will be able to learn all about rice and grain production and other aspects