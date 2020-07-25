EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Is e-mail dangerous?

B : Yes, absolutely. Most viruses come through e-mail. You should be really cautious about clicking on any links in e-mails and when downloading attachments. If anything looks suspicious, don’t open it.

A : How do I delete an e-mail that I don’t want?

B : Let me show you: Just drag and drop it into the trash folder.

A : 電子郵件危險嗎？

B : 是啊，這是一定的。大部份病毒都是藉由電子郵件傳播。你一定要非常謹慎，不要隨便點郵件裡的連結，下載附件時也是。如果檔案看起來很可疑，千萬不要打開。

A : 那我要怎麼刪除不要的郵件？

B : 讓我示範給你看：按著那封信，拖到垃圾郵件夾丟掉。

