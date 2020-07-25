Man wakes to find cobra in house 「眼鏡蛇」闖入家中！不靠山也有蛇？網友熱心解答

With the arrival of summer comes heat and humidity, and snakes start to emerge. You should, of course, be careful when outdoors, but sometimes you even have to keep an eye out for uninvited guests appearing in your own home. On Wednesday last week, a man shared a story online of how he had woken one morning to discover a poisonous snake, a cobra, in his house. He had jumped up, woken his family sleeping in the house and called the fire department to come and catch the snake and bring the drama to a close. The incident left him