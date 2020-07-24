EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Should I worry about computer viruses? There are so many shocking stories about people’s computers getting hacked in the newspapers.

B: You should definitely install antivirus software. It will scan your computer for viruses and automatically remove any that it finds.

A: Ah, I see. Could you show me how to install one of those antivirus things?

B: No problem!

A: 我是不是應該要擔心電腦病毒啊？報紙常常有很多可怕的新聞，說有人電腦被駭。

B: 你絕對要裝防毒軟體。它會掃描你電腦裡的病毒，一旦發現就會直接清除。

A: 哦，我懂了。你可以教我裝一個那種防毒的東西嗎？

B: 沒問題！

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: