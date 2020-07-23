EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : OK, I’ve received your test e-mail. What a lovely photograph! Can I save it?

B : Yes, of course. You can download any attachment to your computer’s downloads folder.

A : What’s a folder?

B : Folders are places where you store files. You can create new folders to organize all of your files.

A : 好，我已經收到你的測試電子郵件了。這真是一張美麗的照片啊！我可以把它存起來嗎？

B : 當然可以呀。你可以把任何附加檔案存到電腦裡的下載資料夾裡。

A : 什麼是資料夾啊？

B : 資料夾是你存放檔案的地方。你可以新增資料夾，用來管理你所有的檔案。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: