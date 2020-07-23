A : OK, I’ve received your test e-mail. What a lovely photograph! Can I save it?
B : Yes, of course. You can download any attachment to your computer’s downloads folder.
A : What’s a folder?
B : Folders are places where you store files. You can create new folders to organize all of your files.
A : 好，我已經收到你的測試電子郵件了。這真是一張美麗的照片啊！我可以把它存起來嗎？
B : 當然可以呀。你可以把任何附加檔案存到電腦裡的下載資料夾裡。
A : 什麼是資料夾啊？
B : 資料夾是你存放檔案的地方。你可以新增資料夾，用來管理你所有的檔案。
With the arrival of summer comes heat and humidity, and snakes start to emerge. You should, of course, be careful when outdoors, but sometimes you even have to keep an eye out for uninvited guests appearing in your own home. On Wednesday last week, a man shared a story online of how he had woken one morning to discover a poisonous snake, a cobra, in his house. He had jumped up, woken his family sleeping in the house and called the fire department to come and catch the snake and bring the drama to a close. The incident left him
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have filed a lawsuit against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which will withdraw visas from foreign students whose courses go fully online in the fall semester. Numerous students on F-1 and M-1 visas could be forced to leave the country. Over a million foreign students are studying in US colleges at the moment. According to Reuters, they mostly pay full tuition and injected nearly US$45 billion (about NT$1.33 trillion) into the US economy in 2018. The US limits online instruction for foreign students to one class or three credits per semester,
A Turkish court on July 10 annulled a 1934 government decree that had turned Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a museum, opening the way for the sixth-century building to be converted back into a mosque. President Tayyip Erdogan, whose ruling AK Party sprung from political Islam, has said the cavernous domed building should revert to being a place of Muslim worship. Hagia Sophia is nearly 1,500 years old and served as one of the most exalted seats of Christian and then Muslim worship in the world, meaning that any change to its status will have a profound impact on followers of both faiths.
Hummingbirds are not only bright in appearance but also in brain, it would seem, with new research suggesting the tiny creatures are able to understand a numerical concept of order. While hummingbirds have previously been found to visit flowers in particular sequences when foraging, researchers say the new study suggests this process could be based on the concept of “first”, “second” and so on, rather than features such as specific flower location or nearby landmarks. However, it does not mean that hummingbirds can count. “Counting has a more anthropocentric connotation,” said Dr Maria Tello-Ramos of the University of St Andrews,