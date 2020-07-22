A: Now, can you show me how to use e-mail? I’ve never sent one before.
B: Of course. First, we have to set you up with an account. You’ll need to think up a username and password.
A: Oh dear, I’m useless at remembering passwords. I’d better make it easy to remember.
B: Grandpa, you can’t use “password123.” It’s totally insecure.
A: 現在你可以教我怎麼用電子郵件了嗎？我從來都沒有寄過。
B: 當然。首先，我們要先來幫你設定一個帳戶。你需要想一個使用者名稱跟密碼。
A: 哎呀，我最不會記密碼了。我最好把密碼設簡單一點，比較容易記。
B: 阿公，你不能用「password123」當密碼啦，這超級不安全。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
With the arrival of summer comes heat and humidity, and snakes start to emerge. You should, of course, be careful when outdoors, but sometimes you even have to keep an eye out for uninvited guests appearing in your own home. On Wednesday last week, a man shared a story online of how he had woken one morning to discover a poisonous snake, a cobra, in his house. He had jumped up, woken his family sleeping in the house and called the fire department to come and catch the snake and bring the drama to a close. The incident left him
South Korean zombie horror film Peninsula — the sequel to 2016 global blockbuster Train to Busan — hit the screens in Taiwan yesterday. The original is the second best-selling Korean film in Taiwan’s history, with a total box-office gross of over NT$340 million (about US$11.5 million), so the film industry hopes that the sequel will boost box office takings once again. Starring hit South Korean actor Gang Dong-won and actress Lee Jung-hyun, the story takes place four years after the events of Train to Busan, as survivors strive to escape from the Korean Peninsula. Taiwanese distributor GaragePlay founder Wayne Chang said
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have filed a lawsuit against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which will withdraw visas from foreign students whose courses go fully online in the fall semester. Numerous students on F-1 and M-1 visas could be forced to leave the country. Over a million foreign students are studying in US colleges at the moment. According to Reuters, they mostly pay full tuition and injected nearly US$45 billion (about NT$1.33 trillion) into the US economy in 2018. The US limits online instruction for foreign students to one class or three credits per semester,
A Turkish court on July 10 annulled a 1934 government decree that had turned Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a museum, opening the way for the sixth-century building to be converted back into a mosque. President Tayyip Erdogan, whose ruling AK Party sprung from political Islam, has said the cavernous domed building should revert to being a place of Muslim worship. Hagia Sophia is nearly 1,500 years old and served as one of the most exalted seats of Christian and then Muslim worship in the world, meaning that any change to its status will have a profound impact on followers of both faiths.