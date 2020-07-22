EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Now, can you show me how to use e-mail? I’ve never sent one before.

B: Of course. First, we have to set you up with an account. You’ll need to think up a username and password.

A: Oh dear, I’m useless at remembering passwords. I’d better make it easy to remember.

B: Grandpa, you can’t use “password123.” It’s totally insecure.

A: 現在你可以教我怎麼用電子郵件了嗎？我從來都沒有寄過。

B: 當然。首先，我們要先來幫你設定一個帳戶。你需要想一個使用者名稱跟密碼。

A: 哎呀，我最不會記密碼了。我最好把密碼設簡單一點，比較容易記。

B: 阿公，你不能用「password123」當密碼啦，這超級不安全。

