A : Gosh, I’m finding converting to using a mouse and keyboard really tricky.
B : Don’t worry, you’ll get used to it in no time. It’s just that you’re used to using a touchscreen.
A : I can’t get used to all these different panes cluttering up the screen.
B : They’re called “windows,” grandpa. I’ll show you how to move and resize them.
A : 哎呀，我覺得改用滑鼠和鍵盤真的很困難。
B : 別擔心，你很快就會習慣了。你只是因為比較習慣用觸碰式螢幕。
A : 我不習慣看到那麼多格子全部擠在螢幕上。
B : 阿公，那叫做「視窗」。我來教你如何移動它們，還有調整大小。
