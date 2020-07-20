EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Can you teach me how to use a computer so we can keep in contact while you’re abroad?

B: Of course, grandpa. We can keep in contact by e-mail, and I can send you lots of photos of my travels.

A: Wonderful! My eyesight is so bad now. I’m finding it difficult to use my smartphone.

A: 你可以教我怎麼用電腦嗎？這樣你出國的時候我們才能保持聯絡。

B: 當然啊，阿公。我們可以用電子郵件保持聯絡，我還可以把很多我的旅遊照片寄給你。

A: 太棒了！我現在視力好差，覺得智慧型手機很難用。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: