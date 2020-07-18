EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: We drank two kinds of sake with the Japanese banquet. The first bottle was slightly sweet and fruity; the second variety was drier and a little spicy.

B: Was it served hot or cold?

A: We drank it chilled. I think hot sake is better during the winter.

B: That’s true — and high quality sake isn’t normally served hot in Japan, because heating will deaden the complex flavors and aromas.

A : 我們喝了兩種清酒，搭配日式宴席。第一瓶有一點甜，帶有果香；第二瓶口感比較乾，有一點辣。

B : 餐廳端出來的酒是熱的還是冷的？

A : 我們喝的是冰的。我覺得熱清酒比較適合冬天喝。

B : 真的──而且高級清酒通常在日本不是喝熱的，因為加熱過程會導致複雜的風味和香氣消失。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: