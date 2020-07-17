EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: On Sunday I celebrated a friend’s birthday at a high-end Japanese restaurant.

B: I’m so jealous: I absolutely love Japanese cuisine. How was the food?

A: It was delicious. Small plates of exquisitely formed sushi and sashimi arrived one after another over two hours.

B: Sounds heavenly. What did you drink with the meal?

A: 星期天我去一間高級日本料理店幫朋友慶祝生日。

B: 真羨慕。我真的很喜歡日式料理。那間餐廳好吃嗎？

A: 太美味了。擺放著精雕細琢的壽司和生魚片的小碟子，在兩個小時裡面一盤又一盤地端上來。

B: 聽起來太像天堂了。你們喝什麼呢？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: