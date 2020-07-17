US visa policy could force foreign students to leave 美國撤銷簽證 數萬名學生恐被驅離

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have filed a lawsuit against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which will withdraw visas from foreign students whose courses go fully online in the fall semester. Numerous students on F-1 and M-1 visas could be forced to leave the country.

Over a million foreign students are studying in US colleges at the moment. According to Reuters, they mostly pay full tuition and injected nearly US$45 billion (about NT$1.33 trillion) into the US economy in 2018. The US limits online instruction for foreign students to one class or three credits per semester, but the ICE had temporarily relaxed the rule since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 9 percent of colleges are planning to go fully online this fall.

According to the Ministry of Education, there were a total of 23,469 Taiwanese students in the US during the 2018-19 academic year. The ministry suggests that students try to understand how their schools will offer courses to protect their own rights.

A Chinese graduate of Harvard University and his parents take photos on campus on May 28 after the in-person commencement ceremony was cancelled this year. 一位哈佛大學華裔畢業生和他的父母，在今年實體畢業典禮被取消後，五月二十八日於校園拍照留念。 Photo: EPA 照片：歐新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

哈佛大學與麻省理工學院近日對美國移民暨海關執法局提告！該局決定如果外國學生就讀的學校秋季班全面實施線上授課，將會撤銷他們的簽證。持F-1和M-1簽證的大批學生，可能將被迫離開美國。

目前有超過一百萬外國學生在美求學，根據路透報導，國際學生大多是支付全額學費，在二○一八年，對美國經濟注入高達四百五十億美元（一兆三千三百億台幣〉。美國對留學生的授課有所限制，每學期只能有一門課或三學分採用線上教學，受到武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）疫情影響，執法局自三月起曾暫時放寬相關規定。約有百分之九的大學，計劃在秋季全面實施線上授課。

教育部則表示，二○一八至一九學年，台灣留美學生人數為兩萬三千三百六十九人。教育部建議留學生先了解就讀學校授課方式，才能維護自身的權益。

（台北時報張聖恩〉