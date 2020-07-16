EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: So did you enjoy the CtrlMovie?

B: It had a gripping plot, but it felt more like playing a video game than watching a movie. Also, the audience made some bizarre choices, so the movie ended really abruptly. There was a collective “huh?” from the audience.

A: I see. Maybe I’ll give it a try. Let me tell you about my weekend.

A: 那你喜歡那部互動式電影嗎？

B: 情節很吸引人，但感覺比較像是在玩電玩遊戲，而不是看電影。而且啊，觀眾還做出一些怪異的決定，所以電影最後很突然地就結束了。觀眾們都發出「蛤」的一聲。

A: 我懂了，也許我會試試看。換我跟你說我週末在幹嘛。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: