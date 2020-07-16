A: So did you enjoy the CtrlMovie?
B: It had a gripping plot, but it felt more like playing a video game than watching a movie. Also, the audience made some bizarre choices, so the movie ended really abruptly. There was a collective “huh?” from the audience.
A: I see. Maybe I’ll give it a try. Let me tell you about my weekend.
A: 那你喜歡那部互動式電影嗎？
B: 情節很吸引人，但感覺比較像是在玩電玩遊戲，而不是看電影。而且啊，觀眾還做出一些怪異的決定，所以電影最後很突然地就結束了。觀眾們都發出「蛤」的一聲。
A: 我懂了，也許我會試試看。換我跟你說我週末在幹嘛。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
In the past two weeks, our social media feeds were flooded by the image of Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, telling US senators at a hearing that the country was “going in the wrong direction.” The image had a vivid, layered power. Not only did it feel like a national death knell, but Fauci’s appearance — in an imperial-red face mask emblazoned with the insignia of baseball’s Washington Nationals — seemed to signal another culture war. Fauci was making a comment about how to maintain one’s masculinity while wearing a face mask. Fauci apparently isn’t the only
The 22nd Taipei Film Festival kicked off on June 25 and is closing tomorrow with the Taipei Film Awards, which will take place at Taipei Zhongshan Hall. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the event is the world’s first large-scale physical film festival since the pandemic broke out early this year. Director Chang Jung-chi’s We Are Champions is the strongest contestant this year, leading the nominees with 14 nods, including Best Feature Film. Other nominees for this category include: Days, Nina Wu, Detention and Boluomi. Nominees for Best Leading Actor are Fandy Fan, Lee Kang-sheng, Tseng Jing-hua, Wu Nien-hsuan and Morning Mo;
Most people understand the importance of avoiding second-hand smoke, but doctors say that the risk of third-hand tobacco in one’s living environment is not only as dangerous, but that small children are more likely to come into contact with it and could develop a cough as a result. For this reason, parents should be aware of the dangers. According to Chiu Chen-fong, director of the thoracic medicine department of Feng Yuan Hospital in Taichung, third-hand tobacco occurs when a person smokes in a closed environment, and the tobacco smoke particles settle on surfaces in the room, including the smokers’
If you are an office worker who sits in front of a computer screen all day, and after work swipes away on your mobile phone, plays on a Nintendo Switch or other electronic devices, you are at risk of “diseases of affluence,” including tired and sore eyes. To avoid dry eye syndrome, in addition to resting your eyes, you can use eye massage techniques and eat nutritious foods to alleviate the symptoms. Smartphone addicts and office workers glued to screens all day often go for long periods without blinking; this can lead to tiredness, dry eye syndrome and sore eyes. According