EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Does the movie pause while everyone’s voting?

B: Nope. You make the decision in “real time” and the transition is completely seamless. You have about 4 to 5 seconds to make your choice using the app.

A: Wow, you have to react quickly!

B: Also, you have to keep the app open the whole time, so it really drains your phone’s battery.

A: 那觀眾在投票的時候，電影會暫停嗎？

B: 不會。你要「即時」做出決定，而且電影轉場完全不著痕跡。你大概有四到五秒的時間可以用手機應用程式做出選擇。

A: 哇，那你必須很快地反應耶！

B: 而且，你還必須整場電影都讓程式維持開啟的狀態，所以手機很耗電。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: