EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: How does a CtrlMovie work?

B: You download an app on your mobile phone, then you scan a QR code before the movie starts. Throughout the movie, options flash up on the movie screen and you use your phone to decide what the main character does next.

A: So it’s like a kind of democratic vote on the direction of the plot?

B: Exactly.

A: 那互動式電影要怎麼運作呢？

B: 你要下載一個手機應用程式，然後在電影開始前掃描QR碼。在播放過程中，電影院的螢幕會跳出選項，你就可以用手機決定主角接下來要做什麼。

A: 所以，這就像是民主選舉決定電影情節的方向囉？

B: 沒錯。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: