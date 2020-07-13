EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: How was your weekend?

B: Great. I had a pretty chilled out two days. On Saturday I watched a movie called "Late Shift." It’s a new type of movie format called “CtrlMovie.”

A: Oh? What’s a CtrlMovie?

B: It’s an interactive movie: The audience makes decisions on behalf of the main character.

A: 你週末過得怎麼樣呀？

B: 超棒。我過了超放鬆的兩天。星期六我看了一部電影，叫《夜班》。是一種新的電影類型，稱為「互動電影」。

A: 哦？什麼是互動電影啊？

B: 就是互動式的電影：觀眾代替主角，在劇情中做出決定。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: