EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Mask, check. Gloves, check. Anything else we need to do?

B : First, we need to tip the diluted bleach solution onto the balcony since rats might have been there. After 30 minutes we can begin cleaning.

A : We need to do the same in the storeroom, right?

B : Yep, that’s your task. Remember to open the doors and windows, and carefully wipe down the cupboards with disinfectant.

A : 口罩戴好、手套也準備好了，還有什麼需要注意的嗎？

B : 首先，我們把稀釋過的漂白水潑在陽台上吧，那裡可能有老鼠經過，三十分鐘後再開始清理。

A : 後面那間儲藏室也要這麼做吧？

B : 那就麻煩你了，記得先把門窗打開，再用消毒水仔細擦拭櫃子哦。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: