EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : It’s strange: how come the hantavirus is so prevalent this year?

B : Doctors believe it may be a result of COVID-19: With people staying indoors and stocking up on food, rats have been drawn into people’s homes.

A : Then, I’m going to store away all the food.

B : So we must be careful while cleaning, and wear masks and rubber gloves.

A : 真奇怪，為什麼今年的漢他病毒病例特別多？

B : 醫生研判是在武漢肺炎期間，民眾因為少出門，就容易在家囤積食物，這會吸引老鼠進入民宅。

A : 那我把食物都藏起來總可以了吧。

B : 我們打掃時也要注意呀，所以才需要佩戴口罩和橡膠手套。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: