Taipei Film Festival to close with awards ceremony tomorrow 台北電影節 頒獎典禮明日壓軸登場

The 22nd Taipei Film Festival kicked off on June 25 and is closing tomorrow with the Taipei Film Awards, which will take place at Taipei Zhongshan Hall. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the event is the world’s first large-scale physical film festival since the pandemic broke out early this year.

Director Chang Jung-chi’s We Are Champions is the strongest contestant this year, leading the nominees with 14 nods, including Best Feature Film. Other nominees for this category include: Days, Nina Wu, Detention and Boluomi. Nominees for Best Leading Actor are Fandy Fan, Lee Kang-sheng, Tseng Jing-hua, Wu Nien-hsuan and Morning Mo; nominees for Best Leading Actress are Lu Hsueh-feng, Gingle Wang, Yu Chia-hsuan, Chang Ya-ling and Laila Putli Pagtitahan Ulao.

This year’s Yang Shih-chi Outstanding Contribution Award will go to senior film projectionist Chiang Tai-tun for his longtime dedication to Taiwanese cinema over the past 50 years. The ceremony will be broadcast live at 7pm tomorrow on TVBS Entertainment Channel (CH42) and online.

Taipei Film Awards nominees for Best Leading Actress — from left: Gingle Wang, Yu Chia-hsuan, Lu Hsueh-feng and Chang Ya-ling — talk to the media in Taipei on June 18.台北電影獎最佳女主角入圍者——王淨（左起）、游珈瑄、呂雪鳳、張雅玲——於六月十八日在台北市參加媒體聯訪。 Photo: Wang Wen-lin, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報記者王文麟

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

第二十二屆台北電影節於六月二十五日起跑，壓軸的台北電影獎明日在中山堂舉行。受到武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）衝擊，本屆電影節是自今年初疫情爆發以來，全球首個大型實體影展。

導演張榮吉的《下半場》入圍十四項大獎，包括最佳劇情長片獎，是本屆最強的參賽者。入圍該獎項的其它幾部作品為︰《日子》、《灼人秘密》、《返校》、《菠蘿蜜》。最佳男主角入圍的有︰范少勳、李康生、曾敬驊、吳念軒、莫子儀；最佳女主角入圍的有︰呂雪鳳、王淨、游珈瑄、張雅玲、萊拉烏勞。

今年的「楊士琪卓越貢獻獎」將頒發給電影放映師江泰暾，表揚他過去五十年來，對於影壇的長期奉獻。頒獎典禮明晚七點起，在TVBS歡樂台（第四十二台〉和網路上直播。（台北時報張聖恩〉