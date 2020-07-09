EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : If rats are the main source of the disease, all we need to do is keep the doors and windows shut and there should be no problem!

B : I wish it were that easy. The problem is, hantavirus is spread through the air in dust contaminated by rat droppings.

A : So this is why you want me to wear a mask?

B : Yep, and after we’ve finished cleaning we should take a shower.

A : 如果是老鼠帶原的病毒，我們只要確實把門窗緊閉，不要讓老鼠進門就好了吧！

B : 要是那麼簡單就好了。問題在於，漢他病毒會經由遭到老鼠排泄物污染的塵土在空氣中傳播。

A : 所以你才要我戴口罩囉？

B : 是啊，而且我們最好打掃完就去洗澡。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: