EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I think I heard of the Hantavirus ages ago, but where does it come from?

B: It is a type of zoonotic disease, mainly transferred by rodents such as rats, instead of human-to-human transmission.

A: Eh? Our home is really clean, so we’ve never had rats, although there is a night market at the end of the alley. It could be dangerous.

A: 我好像很久以前有聽過漢他病毒，但這是從哪裡來的啊？

B: 漢他病毒出血症是一種人畜共通傳染病，它的宿主主要是嚙齒類動物，最常見的就是老鼠，但是不會藉由人傳人感染啦。

A: 啊……。我們屋子是很乾淨，沒出現過老鼠，但是巷口外面就是夜市，感覺有點危險。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: