Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) last week confirmed the first domestic cases of a zoonotic vector-borne emerging infectious disease called the Tembusu virus in northern and central areas of the country. Detection of the virus within the nation’s borders follows previously confirmed cases in Malaysia, China and Thailand, making Taiwan the fourth country in the world with cases of the disease.
The Tembusu virus was first discovered within duck farms in eastern China in 2010. According to Animal Health Research Institute Director-General Chiou Chwei-jang, in November last year the institute began to investigate a duck farm which was experiencing reduced egg production. Testing initially failed to provide an answer, but a meeting of experts in December confirmed the existence of Tembusu virus at the farm. The virus is mainly spread by mosquitoes during the summer months.
Chiou says the virus primarily affects egg laying and the mortality rate among poultry is quite low; as such the risk to the poultry industry is limited. However, Chiou advises duck farms to guard against secondary infection, which could lead to increased mortality rates if ducks are infected by the virus a second time. For consumers, eating poultry meat and eggs does not pose a health risk, so long as it is cooked through, Chiou adds.
Photo: Liberty Times 照片：自由時報
According to CDC researcher Shu Pei-yun, in 2005 the CDC established a vector mosquito monitoring program to monitor dengue fever and Japanese encephalitis vectors, and which also checks for the Tembusu virus. Last year, the Tembusu virus was detected in culex mosquitoes within a northern wetland area and in tiger mosquitoes near a pigsty in central Taiwan. Shu says the strain of Tembusu virus detected in Taiwan is different from that found in other countries, suggesting that a new strain has developed in Taiwan.
Shu adds that although the virus was detected for the first time last year, it may have already been present in Taiwan for some time, undetected. Research teams are working on the assumption the disease came to Taiwan in 2010, since there was a severe outbreak of the Tembusu virus in China that year. The virus may have come to Taiwan via migratory birds, like Japanese encephalitis and the H7N9 avian influenza virus, Shu says.
The Tembusu virus was discovered for the first time in Malaysia in 1955. It is an emerging infectious disease transmitted by mosquitoes and is zoonotic, which means it can be spread among infected poultry animals. Case of infection in humans have been detected in Malaysia and China, however the infected individuals presented no significant symptoms.
(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)
衛福部疾管署上週表示，首度在國內北部、中部的蚊子身上，發現人畜共通新興傳染病坦布蘇病毒，成為繼馬來西亞、中國、泰國之後，全球第四個發現此病毒的國家。
坦布蘇病毒二○一○年曾在中國東部鴨場爆發疫情，農委會家畜衛生試驗所所長邱垂章表示，去年十一月與試驗所合作的鴨場產蛋率大降，送驗後卻查不出原因，十二月經專家會議確認是感染「坦布蘇病毒」，病毒的傳播主要跟蚊蟲有關，夏天是好發時間。
邱垂章表示，坦布蘇病毒主要影響下蛋率，不會使家禽大規模暴斃，產業損失影響有限。但他建議鴨農要小心該病毒二次感染，避免鴨子因受到再次感染，死亡率提升，禽肉與蛋只要煮熟，不會有安全問題。
疾管署研究員舒佩芸表示，疾管署自二○○五年執行病媒蚊監測計畫，除了登革熱、日本腦炎外，同步檢測坦布蘇病毒，直到去年才在北部濕地的環紋家蚊及中部豬舍附近的三斑家蚊發現坦布蘇病毒，且與其他國家發現的病毒株均不同，是一種新型的病毒株。
舒佩芸指出，國內雖是去年發現，但可能之前就有，只是過去沒被測到，目前推估應是二○一○年後出現，因為當年度中國爆發的疫情滿嚴重，研判可能如日本腦炎或禽流感由候鳥傳播而來。
坦布蘇病毒於一九五五年首度在馬來西亞被發現，是人畜共通的新興疾病，傳播途徑可能包含透過蚊子傳播給家禽或人類，家禽間也可能互相傳染，在馬來西亞、中國研究發現有感染人類狀況，但感染者基本上沒什麼症狀。
(自由時報記者林惠琴、楊媛婷)
Forget your pepperoni or other pizza toppings: Pizza Hut Taiwan has teamed up with Menya Musashi, a popular Japanese ramen restaurant chain, to serve up the world’s first ramen pizza, and it has attracted global interest after a CNN report about the new mashup was published on the front-page of its Japanese version. The new pizza has the toppings of a Japanese-style barbecue pork ramen — complete with thick noodles, barbecue pork slices, fresh chilies and white sesame, as well as a half-boiled egg sitting in the middle. It is also garnished with green onions and bamboo shoots on the side. Pizza
Segway Inc. announced last week that it will end production of its iconic two-wheeled personal vehicle starting July 15. When the company launched the product nearly two decades ago, it boldly claimed that its namesake two-wheeler would revolutionize the way people move, but it only sold 140,000 units across the world. The Segway was criticized for the high price tag of US$4,950 (about NT$147,000). It was also challenging to ride, because riders must maintain a balance at a specific angle for the vehicle to move forward, and can easily be thrown off if they lose control. Several months after buying the
Europe has lost a vastly increased area of forest to harvesting in recent years, data suggest, reducing the continent’s carbon absorption capacity and possibly indicating wider problems with the EU’s attempts to combat the climate crisis. Many of the EU’s forests — which account for about 38 percent of its land surface area — are managed for timber production, and thus harvested regularly. But the loss of biomass increased by 69 percent in the period from 2016 to 2018, compared with the period from 2011 to 2015, according to satellite data. The area of forest harvested increased by 49 percent in
Last Wednesday, Tesla Inc. displaced Toyota Motor Corp. as the world’s most valuable automaker, underscoring investor enthusiasm for a company trying to transform an industry that has relied on internal combustion engines for more than 130 years. Tesla Inc.’s market value also surpassed Exxon Mobil Corp.’s last Tuesday in a sign that investors are increasingly betting on a global energy transition away from fossil fuels. Exxon is the world’s second biggest energy company after Saudi state-controlled oil giant Aramco went public late last year. Shares of Tesla, which have more than doubled since the start of the year, climbed as much as 3.5