EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I don’t want to wear a mask while cleaning in this hot weather.

B: Your nose is really sensitive, so you should wear a mask or you’ll have a sneezing fit from the dust. The mask will also protect against disease.

A: Wait, what disease? We’re just cleaning inside and doing the balcony.

B: Haven’t you seen the news? There’s been an uptick in cases of hantavirus in Taiwan this year.

A: 我不想在打掃的時候戴口罩耶，天氣已經夠熱了。

B: 你的鼻子那麼容易過敏，最好戴著口罩，以免灰塵讓你噴嚏打不停，戴口罩也可以阻擋病毒。

A: 等等︰什麼病毒？我們只是要打掃屋內跟陽台啊。

B: 你沒看新聞嗎？今年台灣的漢他病毒出血症病例增加了哦。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: