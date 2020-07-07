A: I don’t want to wear a mask while cleaning in this hot weather.
B: Your nose is really sensitive, so you should wear a mask or you’ll have a sneezing fit from the dust. The mask will also protect against disease.
A: Wait, what disease? We’re just cleaning inside and doing the balcony.
B: Haven’t you seen the news? There’s been an uptick in cases of hantavirus in Taiwan this year.
A: 我不想在打掃的時候戴口罩耶，天氣已經夠熱了。
B: 你的鼻子那麼容易過敏，最好戴著口罩，以免灰塵讓你噴嚏打不停，戴口罩也可以阻擋病毒。
A: 等等︰什麼病毒？我們只是要打掃屋內跟陽台啊。
B: 你沒看新聞嗎？今年台灣的漢他病毒出血症病例增加了哦。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Chinese automobile manufacturer Zotye Auto is a household name in China. The company is famous for manufacturing copies of car models by luxury international brands including Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini. After a long delay, on June 22, Zotye Auto finally released its 2019 year end financial results. The report revealed that last year, the automaker suffered losses of 11.2 billion yuan (approximately NT$46.6 billion), or an average of 30 million yuan per day. The company’s market value also shrank from 30 billion yuan to a mere 3.6 billion yuan. Even worse, because the company is unable to guarantee the authenticity,
Forget your pepperoni or other pizza toppings: Pizza Hut Taiwan has teamed up with Menya Musashi, a popular Japanese ramen restaurant chain, to serve up the world’s first ramen pizza, and it has attracted global interest after a CNN report about the new mashup was published on the front-page of its Japanese version. The new pizza has the toppings of a Japanese-style barbecue pork ramen — complete with thick noodles, barbecue pork slices, fresh chilies and white sesame, as well as a half-boiled egg sitting in the middle. It is also garnished with green onions and bamboo shoots on the side. Pizza
Segway Inc. announced last week that it will end production of its iconic two-wheeled personal vehicle starting July 15. When the company launched the product nearly two decades ago, it boldly claimed that its namesake two-wheeler would revolutionize the way people move, but it only sold 140,000 units across the world. The Segway was criticized for the high price tag of US$4,950 (about NT$147,000). It was also challenging to ride, because riders must maintain a balance at a specific angle for the vehicle to move forward, and can easily be thrown off if they lose control. Several months after buying the
Europe has lost a vastly increased area of forest to harvesting in recent years, data suggest, reducing the continent’s carbon absorption capacity and possibly indicating wider problems with the EU’s attempts to combat the climate crisis. Many of the EU’s forests — which account for about 38 percent of its land surface area — are managed for timber production, and thus harvested regularly. But the loss of biomass increased by 69 percent in the period from 2016 to 2018, compared with the period from 2011 to 2015, according to satellite data. The area of forest harvested increased by 49 percent in