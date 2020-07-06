A: I’m going to buy some cleaning materials and pesticide. Is there anything you need?
B: Oh, are you going to do a deep clean? Great minds think alike!
A: Yep, we should take preemptive action to prevent insects from multiplying in accumulated water after a typhoon or afternoon thundershowers.
B: Could you pick up some masks?
A: 我要去買打掃工具跟殺蟲劑，你有需要什麼嗎？
B: 哦，你要大掃除嗎？真是英雄所見略同。
A: 嗯，為了防止颱風或午後雷陣雨造成積水，孳生蚊蟲，我們最好超前部署。
B: 那你可以順便買些口罩嗎？
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Chinese automobile manufacturer Zotye Auto is a household name in China. The company is famous for manufacturing copies of car models by luxury international brands including Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini. After a long delay, on June 22, Zotye Auto finally released its 2019 year end financial results. The report revealed that last year, the automaker suffered losses of 11.2 billion yuan (approximately NT$46.6 billion), or an average of 30 million yuan per day. The company’s market value also shrank from 30 billion yuan to a mere 3.6 billion yuan. Even worse, because the company is unable to guarantee the authenticity,
Segway Inc. announced last week that it will end production of its iconic two-wheeled personal vehicle starting July 15. When the company launched the product nearly two decades ago, it boldly claimed that its namesake two-wheeler would revolutionize the way people move, but it only sold 140,000 units across the world. The Segway was criticized for the high price tag of US$4,950 (about NT$147,000). It was also challenging to ride, because riders must maintain a balance at a specific angle for the vehicle to move forward, and can easily be thrown off if they lose control. Several months after buying the
North and South Korea on June 25 marked the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War with largely subdued commemorations amid the coronavirus pandemic, a day after the North abruptly halted a pressure campaign against the South. As well as pitting North against South, the Korean War embroiled each side’s communist and Western allies — with the Soviet Union and China backing Pyongyang, and a US-led coalition under a UN banner supporting Seoul. The conflict broke out on June 25, 1950, caused the deaths of up to three million Koreans (the vast majority of them civilians) and ended with
A : Talking of dogs, how’s your shiba? She must be really suffering during this heatwave with her thick coat of fur. B : Actually, shibas have two coats of fur, not one. A : Really? Then she must be feeling doubly hot. B : You couldn’t be more wrong: A shiba’s double coat of fur insulates them from extremes of temperature, hot and cold. A : 說到狗，你家的柴犬還好嗎？牠那層毛那麼厚，這波熱浪一定讓牠很痛苦。 B : 其實，柴犬有兩層毛，不是一層哦。 A : 真的嗎？那牠豈不是感到雙倍的熱。 B : 大錯特錯。柴犬的雙層毛結構可以幫助牠們隔絕極端的高溫和低溫。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: