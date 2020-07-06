EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’m going to buy some cleaning materials and pesticide. Is there anything you need?

B: Oh, are you going to do a deep clean? Great minds think alike!

A: Yep, we should take preemptive action to prevent insects from multiplying in accumulated water after a typhoon or afternoon thundershowers.

B: Could you pick up some masks?

A: 我要去買打掃工具跟殺蟲劑，你有需要什麼嗎？

B: 哦，你要大掃除嗎？真是英雄所見略同。

A: 嗯，為了防止颱風或午後雷陣雨造成積水，孳生蚊蟲，我們最好超前部署。

B: 那你可以順便買些口罩嗎？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: