EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I tried setting the air-conditioning on a timer for my cat: It worked a treat. He’s drinking much less water during the daytime now.

B: Great. Maybe I should consider doing the same for my shiba. Actually, I just ordered a cooling mat for her.

A: I’m feeling a little jealous. In this heat, I wish I could snooze on a cooling mat all day.

A: 我試著幫我家貓咪預設冷氣開機了，超有效。牠現在白天喝的水少多了。

B: 太棒了。或許我也該考慮為我的柴犬做一樣的事。其實，我才剛幫牠訂購了一個降溫墊。

A: 我開始感到有一點嫉妒了。在這種酷熱中，我真希望可以躺在降溫墊上呼呼大睡。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: