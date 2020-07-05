A: I tried setting the air-conditioning on a timer for my cat: It worked a treat. He’s drinking much less water during the daytime now.
B: Great. Maybe I should consider doing the same for my shiba. Actually, I just ordered a cooling mat for her.
A: I’m feeling a little jealous. In this heat, I wish I could snooze on a cooling mat all day.
A: 我試著幫我家貓咪預設冷氣開機了，超有效。牠現在白天喝的水少多了。
B: 太棒了。或許我也該考慮為我的柴犬做一樣的事。其實，我才剛幫牠訂購了一個降溫墊。
A: 我開始感到有一點嫉妒了。在這種酷熱中，我真希望可以躺在降溫墊上呼呼大睡。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Chinese automobile manufacturer Zotye Auto is a household name in China. The company is famous for manufacturing copies of car models by luxury international brands including Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini. After a long delay, on June 22, Zotye Auto finally released its 2019 year end financial results. The report revealed that last year, the automaker suffered losses of 11.2 billion yuan (approximately NT$46.6 billion), or an average of 30 million yuan per day. The company’s market value also shrank from 30 billion yuan to a mere 3.6 billion yuan. Even worse, because the company is unable to guarantee the authenticity,
Onions, with their sweet aroma, are a popular cooking ingredient, used in both Western and Eastern cuisines. Today, however, information is appearing online suggesting that onions should not be eaten with fish, shrimp, seaweed or honey, as these combinations cause kidney stones. But is there any truth to this? The Taiwan FactCheck Center asked dieticians and experts and confirmed that this information was false. Onion loving foodies everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief. According to information on certain social media platforms, onions should not be eaten together with fish, as the fish has a high protein content, and the oxalic
Segway Inc. announced last week that it will end production of its iconic two-wheeled personal vehicle starting July 15. When the company launched the product nearly two decades ago, it boldly claimed that its namesake two-wheeler would revolutionize the way people move, but it only sold 140,000 units across the world. The Segway was criticized for the high price tag of US$4,950 (about NT$147,000). It was also challenging to ride, because riders must maintain a balance at a specific angle for the vehicle to move forward, and can easily be thrown off if they lose control. Several months after buying the
North and South Korea on June 25 marked the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War with largely subdued commemorations amid the coronavirus pandemic, a day after the North abruptly halted a pressure campaign against the South. As well as pitting North against South, the Korean War embroiled each side’s communist and Western allies — with the Soviet Union and China backing Pyongyang, and a US-led coalition under a UN banner supporting Seoul. The conflict broke out on June 25, 1950, caused the deaths of up to three million Koreans (the vast majority of them civilians) and ended with