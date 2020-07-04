EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : My cat is drinking a lot more water than usual during this hot weather. I’m worried he’s getting too hot while I’m at work.

B : Maybe you could try leaving a fan switched on?

A : I already do that. Perhaps I should set the air conditioning on a timer, so it comes on during the hottest part of the day.

B : If you time it to turn on between midday and 2pm, that should really help.

A : 天氣這麼熱，我的貓現在喝的水比平常多很多。我很擔心出門上班的時候牠會過熱。

B : 也許你可以試試看出門時開電扇給牠吹。

A : 我已經這麼做了。也許我應該來預設冷氣運轉時間，這樣冷氣會在一天最熱的時候自己開機。

B : 如果你可以設定冷氣在中午到下午兩點之間運轉，應該會很有用。

