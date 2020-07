EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : I was just thinking, would a shaved dog have an increased chance of contracting skin cancer after being exposed to the sun?

B : Yes, absolutely.

A : Are there any other problems associated with shaving off a dog’s coat?

B : Yep, removing the protective coat exposes their skin to increased

bacteria, which could lead to skin infections and irritation.

A : 我剛剛在想,被剃毛的狗,會不會因為皮膚暴露在太陽底下,而比較容易罹患皮膚癌?

B : 是的,絕對會。

A : 那還有什麼問題,是跟剃掉狗毛有關的?

B : 有的,剃掉有保護性的那層毛,會讓狗的皮膚暴露在更多的細菌中,這有可能導致皮膚感染和發炎。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: