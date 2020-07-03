A : I was just thinking, would a shaved dog have an increased chance of contracting skin cancer after being exposed to the sun?
B : Yes, absolutely.
A : Are there any other problems associated with shaving off a dog’s coat?
B : Yep, removing the protective coat exposes their skin to increased
bacteria, which could lead to skin infections and irritation.
A : 我剛剛在想，被剃毛的狗，會不會因為皮膚暴露在太陽底下，而比較容易罹患皮膚癌？
B : 是的，絕對會。
A : 那還有什麼問題，是跟剃掉狗毛有關的？
B : 有的，剃掉有保護性的那層毛，會讓狗的皮膚暴露在更多的細菌中，這有可能導致皮膚感染和發炎。
