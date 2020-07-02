EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Surely a dog’s coat of fur, while insulating them from the cold during winter, traps in the heat during hot weather?

B : That’s a common misconception. A dog’s coat actually helps to direct the hot air away from its body.

A : Oh, I see. I should have been paying more attention during biology class.

A : 狗的毛皮層，會在冬天時將牠們和冷空氣隔絕，那會在炎熱的天氣時留住高溫嗎？

B : 那是一個常見的錯誤觀念。狗的毛皮其實會幫助牠們把熱空氣從身體引導到外面。

A : 哦，我懂了。我以前上生物課的時候應該要多用點心。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: