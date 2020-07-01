A: I saw a shiba with all of its fur shaved off the other day. It looked so pitiful. I suppose its owner thought this would help it to stay cool.
B: There’s no need. Unlike humans, which sweat through their skin to cool down, dogs circulate air through their bodies by panting.
A: That poor dog. Imagine if we humans were forced to walk around in our birthday suits all day.
A: 我有一天看到一隻柴犬，牠身上的毛全部都被剃光，看起來好可憐。我猜，牠的主人可能以為這樣會幫牠保持涼爽。
B: 這是不必要的。狗兒不像人類經由皮膚排汗來降溫，牠們透過喘氣來循環氣息。
A: 那隻狗真可憐。想像一下，如果我們人類被迫整天都必須裸體走來走去。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
After Taiwanese veteran singer Fei Yu-ching retired from showbiz late last year, the popularity of his classic song “Yi Jian Mei,” literally “a twig of plum blossoms,” has surged worldwide in recent months. The 1983 hit even won the top spot on Spotify in Norway and New Zealand and the second spot in Finland and Sweden. It all started with a video, as Chinese entertainer Zhang Aiqin, nicknamed “Egg Brother,” posted a clip of him singing the chorus of the song. After the clip was reposted to major social media, the song has gone viral on the Internet as foreign netizens
Onions, with their sweet aroma, are a popular cooking ingredient, used in both Western and Eastern cuisines. Today, however, information is appearing online suggesting that onions should not be eaten with fish, shrimp, seaweed or honey, as these combinations cause kidney stones. But is there any truth to this? The Taiwan FactCheck Center asked dieticians and experts and confirmed that this information was false. Onion loving foodies everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief. According to information on certain social media platforms, onions should not be eaten together with fish, as the fish has a high protein content, and the oxalic
Chinese automobile manufacturer Zotye Auto is a household name in China. The company is famous for manufacturing copies of car models by luxury international brands including Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini. After a long delay, on June 22, Zotye Auto finally released its 2019 year end financial results. The report revealed that last year, the automaker suffered losses of 11.2 billion yuan (approximately NT$46.6 billion), or an average of 30 million yuan per day. The company’s market value also shrank from 30 billion yuan to a mere 3.6 billion yuan. Even worse, because the company is unable to guarantee the authenticity,
Pluto, a frigid little world inhabiting the solar system’s outer reaches, may have been born as a warmer place sheltering a subsurface ocean that still exists today, researchers said on Monday. An analysis of images of its surface taken in 2015 by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft and computer simulations of the dwarf planet’s interior led the researchers to propose a “hot start” scenario for Pluto’s formation some 4.5 billion years ago as the solar system, including Earth, took shape. “When Pluto was forming, new material would have been coming in and impacting its surface. Each impact is like an explosion that