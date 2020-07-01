EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I saw a shiba with all of its fur shaved off the other day. It looked so pitiful. I suppose its owner thought this would help it to stay cool.

B: There’s no need. Unlike humans, which sweat through their skin to cool down, dogs circulate air through their bodies by panting.

A: That poor dog. Imagine if we humans were forced to walk around in our birthday suits all day.

A: 我有一天看到一隻柴犬，牠身上的毛全部都被剃光，看起來好可憐。我猜，牠的主人可能以為這樣會幫牠保持涼爽。

B: 這是不必要的。狗兒不像人類經由皮膚排汗來降溫，牠們透過喘氣來循環氣息。

A: 那隻狗真可憐。想像一下，如果我們人類被迫整天都必須裸體走來走去。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: