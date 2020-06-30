EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Talking of dogs, how’s your shiba? She must be really suffering during this heatwave with her thick coat of fur.

B : Actually, shibas have two coats of fur, not one.

A : Really? Then she must be feeling doubly hot.

B : You couldn’t be more wrong: A shiba’s double coat of fur insulates them from extremes of temperature, hot and cold.

A : 說到狗，你家的柴犬還好嗎？牠那層毛那麼厚，這波熱浪一定讓牠很痛苦。

B : 其實，柴犬有兩層毛，不是一層哦。

A : 真的嗎？那牠豈不是感到雙倍的熱。

B : 大錯特錯。柴犬的雙層毛結構可以幫助牠們隔絕極端的高溫和低溫。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: