A : Talking of dogs, how’s your shiba? She must be really suffering during this heatwave with her thick coat of fur.
B : Actually, shibas have two coats of fur, not one.
A : Really? Then she must be feeling doubly hot.
B : You couldn’t be more wrong: A shiba’s double coat of fur insulates them from extremes of temperature, hot and cold.
A : 說到狗，你家的柴犬還好嗎？牠那層毛那麼厚，這波熱浪一定讓牠很痛苦。
B : 其實，柴犬有兩層毛，不是一層哦。
A : 真的嗎？那牠豈不是感到雙倍的熱。
B : 大錯特錯。柴犬的雙層毛結構可以幫助牠們隔絕極端的高溫和低溫。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
After Taiwanese veteran singer Fei Yu-ching retired from showbiz late last year, the popularity of his classic song “Yi Jian Mei,” literally “a twig of plum blossoms,” has surged worldwide in recent months. The 1983 hit even won the top spot on Spotify in Norway and New Zealand and the second spot in Finland and Sweden. It all started with a video, as Chinese entertainer Zhang Aiqin, nicknamed “Egg Brother,” posted a clip of him singing the chorus of the song. After the clip was reposted to major social media, the song has gone viral on the Internet as foreign netizens
A recent spate of stray cat poisonings within a number of communities has gripped the public. In response to the poisonings, a cat-loving borough warden is promoting her “meow borough” — where residents and volunteers have implemented a trap, neuter, vaccinate and return (TNVR) program as well as other feline-friendly measures — as a model environment where stray cats and humans can co-exist in harmony. The inspiration for establishing “meow borough” came from Taoyuan’s Jhongsheng Borough Warden Tsui Mei-ying. According to one of the project’s administrators, Lin Chia-wen, Tsui started the TNVR program back in 2006 to sterilize and care for
Onions, with their sweet aroma, are a popular cooking ingredient, used in both Western and Eastern cuisines. Today, however, information is appearing online suggesting that onions should not be eaten with fish, shrimp, seaweed or honey, as these combinations cause kidney stones. But is there any truth to this? The Taiwan FactCheck Center asked dieticians and experts and confirmed that this information was false. Onion loving foodies everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief. According to information on certain social media platforms, onions should not be eaten together with fish, as the fish has a high protein content, and the oxalic
The Proto-Indo-European root *gene- (to give birth, to beget) gave birth to a whole family tree of words related to giving birth, natural origin, reproduction, descent through family lineage and anything pertaining to generation or birth. Genealogy means the study of family trees, from the Greek genea (generation, descent) together with the suffix –logy, meaning “the study of something.” The Latin word generalis (relating to all, of a whole class, generic) derives ultimately from *gene-, too, and begets the English adjective “general,” originally from around 1200, meaning “of wide application, affecting or involving all.” The adjective “genital” (pertaining to (sexual) reproduction),