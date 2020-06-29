EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: This weather is absolutely unbearable. It will be 37°C today, again.

B: I can’t stand it anymore. When is this heatwave going to end? I’ve been drinking gallons of water each day to rehydrate myself and prevent heatstroke.

A: As soon as I go outside, I begin to sweat like a pig. Still, it could be worse: If you’re a dog, summertime in Taiwan must be hell on wheels.

A: 這天氣真是讓人受不了，今天氣溫又要到攝氏三十七度了。

B: 我再也受不了啦。這波熱浪到底什麼時候才會結束？我每天都要喝掉好幾加侖的水來補充水分，防止中暑。

A: 我只要一走出戶外就跟豬一樣汗如雨下。不過還有更糟的情況：如果你是一隻狗，台灣的夏天一定跟地獄一樣。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: