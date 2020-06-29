A: This weather is absolutely unbearable. It will be 37°C today, again.
B: I can’t stand it anymore. When is this heatwave going to end? I’ve been drinking gallons of water each day to rehydrate myself and prevent heatstroke.
A: As soon as I go outside, I begin to sweat like a pig. Still, it could be worse: If you’re a dog, summertime in Taiwan must be hell on wheels.
A: 這天氣真是讓人受不了，今天氣溫又要到攝氏三十七度了。
B: 我再也受不了啦。這波熱浪到底什麼時候才會結束？我每天都要喝掉好幾加侖的水來補充水分，防止中暑。
A: 我只要一走出戶外就跟豬一樣汗如雨下。不過還有更糟的情況：如果你是一隻狗，台灣的夏天一定跟地獄一樣。
After Taiwanese veteran singer Fei Yu-ching retired from showbiz late last year, the popularity of his classic song “Yi Jian Mei,” literally “a twig of plum blossoms,” has surged worldwide in recent months. The 1983 hit even won the top spot on Spotify in Norway and New Zealand and the second spot in Finland and Sweden. It all started with a video, as Chinese entertainer Zhang Aiqin, nicknamed “Egg Brother,” posted a clip of him singing the chorus of the song. After the clip was reposted to major social media, the song has gone viral on the Internet as foreign netizens
A recent spate of stray cat poisonings within a number of communities has gripped the public. In response to the poisonings, a cat-loving borough warden is promoting her “meow borough” — where residents and volunteers have implemented a trap, neuter, vaccinate and return (TNVR) program as well as other feline-friendly measures — as a model environment where stray cats and humans can co-exist in harmony. The inspiration for establishing “meow borough” came from Taoyuan’s Jhongsheng Borough Warden Tsui Mei-ying. According to one of the project’s administrators, Lin Chia-wen, Tsui started the TNVR program back in 2006 to sterilize and care for
From Confederate monuments in the United States to statues of British slave traders, memorials erected in honor of historical figures have become a focus of protests around the world. The death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck on May 25, has sparked a reexamination of rigid injustices and inequalities over the centuries underpinning many countries’ histories that often were exalted in stone or bronze. The rapidly unfolding movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the US has extended to statues of slave traders, imperialists, conquerors and explorers
A : Wow. I love zongzi. How does your mother wrap zongzi? B : We use the outer leaves of the makino bamboo shoots instead of regular bamboo leaves. Stir-fry glutinous rice until part-cooked; set it aside. Cook pork, mushrooms, dried shrimp and shallots, and stir-fry until cooked. Wrap together with the rice and then place them in a steamer. A : They sound like northern-style zongzi. A : 哇，我最喜歡粽子了。你媽媽是怎麼包粽子的呀？ B : 我們家習慣用桂竹的筍殼包粽子，而不是傳統的竹葉。首先把一大鍋的糯米炒香到半熟，再把豬肉、香菇、蝦米和紅蔥頭炒到全熟，最後包起來，再放進鍋子把它們蒸熟。 A : 聽起來像是北部粽。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: