EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: When I was little, my family would often eat jianzong. Do you remember them?

B: Yes! You take them straight out of the fridge and add syrup on top: one of the joys of summertime.

A: Jianzong contain a lot of chemical additives to make them so chewy, like potassium carbonate and alkaline water.

B: For health reasons, some people now make them with baking soda instead. We should give it a try.

A: 我記得，小時候家裡常常吃到鹼粽，你有印象嗎？

B: 有啊！鹼粽都放在冰箱裡，拿出來後直接淋上果糖，真是夏天的一大享受。

A: 鹼粽的製作需要加入化學物質，通常都是用含有碳酸鉀的鹼水，糯米才會那麼有彈性。

B: 現在為了健康，有人改用小蘇打粉取代，我們下次也來試作看看吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: