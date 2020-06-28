A: When I was little, my family would often eat jianzong. Do you remember them?
B: Yes! You take them straight out of the fridge and add syrup on top: one of the joys of summertime.
A: Jianzong contain a lot of chemical additives to make them so chewy, like potassium carbonate and alkaline water.
B: For health reasons, some people now make them with baking soda instead. We should give it a try.
A: 我記得，小時候家裡常常吃到鹼粽，你有印象嗎？
B: 有啊！鹼粽都放在冰箱裡，拿出來後直接淋上果糖，真是夏天的一大享受。
A: 鹼粽的製作需要加入化學物質，通常都是用含有碳酸鉀的鹼水，糯米才會那麼有彈性。
B: 現在為了健康，有人改用小蘇打粉取代，我們下次也來試作看看吧。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
After Taiwanese veteran singer Fei Yu-ching retired from showbiz late last year, the popularity of his classic song “Yi Jian Mei,” literally “a twig of plum blossoms,” has surged worldwide in recent months. The 1983 hit even won the top spot on Spotify in Norway and New Zealand and the second spot in Finland and Sweden. It all started with a video, as Chinese entertainer Zhang Aiqin, nicknamed “Egg Brother,” posted a clip of him singing the chorus of the song. After the clip was reposted to major social media, the song has gone viral on the Internet as foreign netizens
Yushan National Park has recently been reporting frequent sightings of Formosan black bears. These sightings have not been confined only to the Walami Trail in the eastern area of the park; traces of Formosan black bears have also been seen in the area around the Duiguan area of the Batongguan Trail. From February this year to June, an automatic camera installed near the Walami Trail has captured images of the black bears ambling through the area on an almost monthly basis. This shows not only that the location is an important stomping ground for the black bears, but also that
A recent spate of stray cat poisonings within a number of communities has gripped the public. In response to the poisonings, a cat-loving borough warden is promoting her “meow borough” — where residents and volunteers have implemented a trap, neuter, vaccinate and return (TNVR) program as well as other feline-friendly measures — as a model environment where stray cats and humans can co-exist in harmony. The inspiration for establishing “meow borough” came from Taoyuan’s Jhongsheng Borough Warden Tsui Mei-ying. According to one of the project’s administrators, Lin Chia-wen, Tsui started the TNVR program back in 2006 to sterilize and care for
From Confederate monuments in the United States to statues of British slave traders, memorials erected in honor of historical figures have become a focus of protests around the world. The death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck on May 25, has sparked a reexamination of rigid injustices and inequalities over the centuries underpinning many countries’ histories that often were exalted in stone or bronze. The rapidly unfolding movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the US has extended to statues of slave traders, imperialists, conquerors and explorers