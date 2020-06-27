EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Chaozhou zongzi really are delicious — a peculiar oblong shape, but the filling is simple: just a big chunk of pork.

B: I feel so hungry now. The pork belly filling is an art in itself: cooked until the fat melts into the sticky rice to produce a smooth, glutinous texture.

A: There are also sweet versions, such as red bean paste fried in lard: delicious.

B: Please stop, I can’t stand it anymore.

A : 潮州粽是真的好吃——外型是特別的長條狀，不過內餡單純︰就是大塊的肉。

B : 我現在肚子又餓了。潮州粽裡面包的五花肉真是一絕︰肥肉煮過後會跟糯米融合，那種滑順的口感真的是很讚。

A : 潮州粽也有甜的，像是包豬油炒過的豆沙，超好吃。

B : 天啊，你不要再說了。

