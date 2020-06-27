Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
After Taiwanese veteran singer Fei Yu-ching retired from showbiz late last year, the popularity of his classic song “Yi Jian Mei,” literally “a twig of plum blossoms,” has surged worldwide in recent months. The 1983 hit even won the top spot on Spotify in Norway and New Zealand and the second spot in Finland and Sweden. It all started with a video, as Chinese entertainer Zhang Aiqin, nicknamed “Egg Brother,” posted a clip of him singing the chorus of the song. After the clip was reposted to major social media, the song has gone viral on the Internet as foreign netizens
Yushan National Park has recently been reporting frequent sightings of Formosan black bears. These sightings have not been confined only to the Walami Trail in the eastern area of the park; traces of Formosan black bears have also been seen in the area around the Duiguan area of the Batongguan Trail. From February this year to June, an automatic camera installed near the Walami Trail has captured images of the black bears ambling through the area on an almost monthly basis. This shows not only that the location is an important stomping ground for the black bears, but also that
A recent spate of stray cat poisonings within a number of communities has gripped the public. In response to the poisonings, a cat-loving borough warden is promoting her “meow borough” — where residents and volunteers have implemented a trap, neuter, vaccinate and return (TNVR) program as well as other feline-friendly measures — as a model environment where stray cats and humans can co-exist in harmony. The inspiration for establishing “meow borough” came from Taoyuan’s Jhongsheng Borough Warden Tsui Mei-ying. According to one of the project’s administrators, Lin Chia-wen, Tsui started the TNVR program back in 2006 to sterilize and care for
Scientists using an aerial remote-sensing method have discovered the largest and oldest-known structure built by the ancient Maya civilization — a colossal rectangular elevated platform built between 1,000 and 800 BC in Mexico’s Tabasco state. The structure, unlike the soaring Maya pyramids at cities like Tikal in Guatemala and Palenque in Mexico erected some 1,500 years later, was not built of stone but rather of clay and earth, and likely was used for mass rituals, researchers said on June 3. Located at a site called Aguada Fenix near the Guatemalan border, the structure measured nearly 400m wide and 1,400m long