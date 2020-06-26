EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Eating glutinous rice too fast is bad for the digestion, so it’s best to accompany them with vegetables to increase fiber intake.

B: Since you said southern-style zongzi are lighter, does that mean it’s OK to dose them in unlimited amounts of sweet soy sauce?

A: Someone’s still angry. Let’s not cause a rift.

B: You know, I actually prefer Chaozhou zongzi.

A: 糯米吃太快會導致消化不良，你吃粽子時最好要搭配蔬菜，增加纖維攝取量。

B: 既然你說南部粽口味清淡，這樣難道就可以毫無節制地加醬油膏嗎？

A : 看來你還沒消氣呢。我們不要吵了，這樣是在撕裂族群。

B : 我跟你說，其實我更喜歡潮州粽。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: