A: The grains of rice in northern-style zongzi keep their shape. Once you’ve added the other ingredients, it’s really oily rice, not zongzi!
B: We’re still two days away from the Dragon Boat Festival. Has the north-south zongzi war already begun?
A: Real zongzi should be boiled. This ensures that the grains of rice stick to each other and gives the rice a milder flavor that doesn’t overpower the other ingredients.
A : 北部粽米飯粒粒分明，加上那些配料，根本只是油飯，不是粽子！
B : 哇，離端午節還有兩天，現在就要開始戰北部粽跟南部粽了嗎？
A : 粽子應該要用水煮，才能確保米飯濕潤黏在一起，而且味道清淡，不搶配料鋒頭。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan-based restaurant chain Din Tai Fung announced on Instagram that it would close its first US outlet in Arcadia, California after service on June 11 following two decades of operation. The iconic chain is best known for its “xiaolongbao” (steamed soup dumplings), and was named one of the world’s top 10 gourmet restaurants by The New York Times in 1993. “We first opened this location over 20 years ago to introduce Taiwanese cuisine, culture and our signature xiaolongbao to our guests here in the US,” the post wrote. “This year marks the 20th anniversary of this
Yushan National Park has recently been reporting frequent sightings of Formosan black bears. These sightings have not been confined only to the Walami Trail in the eastern area of the park; traces of Formosan black bears have also been seen in the area around the Duiguan area of the Batongguan Trail. From February this year to June, an automatic camera installed near the Walami Trail has captured images of the black bears ambling through the area on an almost monthly basis. This shows not only that the location is an important stomping ground for the black bears, but also that
The classic film “Gone with the Wind” was removed from HBO Max on Tuesday last week, as the protests against racism force major TV networks to review their offerings. The 1939 American Civil War epic set a record by winning eight Oscars, and remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, adjusted for inflation. The film’s depiction of contented slaves and heroic slaveholders has given rise to criticism. “‘Gone with the Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society,” said HBO Max, which has nearly 35
Scientists using an aerial remote-sensing method have discovered the largest and oldest-known structure built by the ancient Maya civilization — a colossal rectangular elevated platform built between 1,000 and 800 BC in Mexico’s Tabasco state. The structure, unlike the soaring Maya pyramids at cities like Tikal in Guatemala and Palenque in Mexico erected some 1,500 years later, was not built of stone but rather of clay and earth, and likely was used for mass rituals, researchers said on June 3. Located at a site called Aguada Fenix near the Guatemalan border, the structure measured nearly 400m wide and 1,400m long