EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The grains of rice in northern-style zongzi keep their shape. Once you’ve added the other ingredients, it’s really oily rice, not zongzi!

B: We’re still two days away from the Dragon Boat Festival. Has the north-south zongzi war already begun?

A: Real zongzi should be boiled. This ensures that the grains of rice stick to each other and gives the rice a milder flavor that doesn’t overpower the other ingredients.

A : 北部粽米飯粒粒分明，加上那些配料，根本只是油飯，不是粽子！

B : 哇，離端午節還有兩天，現在就要開始戰北部粽跟南部粽了嗎？

A : 粽子應該要用水煮，才能確保米飯濕潤黏在一起，而且味道清淡，不搶配料鋒頭。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: